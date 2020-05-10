Steven M. Sipple: Frost needs to keep digging in trenches; kudos to Heinrich; and Bob's humor

Nobody's saying Frost has to have a Suh or a Randy Gregory on every roster going forward. But it'll be important that both lines become a consistent strength — not just one of them. I do like that Frost is emphasizing the trenches in recruiting.

"Big people are always going to go in the draft, and I think you see that when you talk about the number of offensive linemen that went in the first round," Stokes said. "The DTs flew off the board and didn't last very long. The top-notch guys were gone by early in the third round. With the DTs, there was a gap where it really kind of fell off."

The 46-year-old Stokes, a Lincoln East graduate, was a fifth-round NFL pick in the 1997 draft. He played at Nebraska during a period of ferocious defensive linemen. Think Grant Wistrom, Christian Peter, Jason Peter, Jared Tomich and Chad Kelsay.

"When you bring up Nebraska, that was a staple of why we were so good for so long," Stokes said. "It always started up front. Forever — from the 1980s to the 1990s when I was there, and even into the 2000s — Nebraska often had a dominant front, or certainly had guys up front who could both stop the run and run to the ball. When you talk solely about Nebraska football, a little bit of that element has been lost.