Steven M. Sipple: Frost mindful of Big Ten size; Crouch still stews over bad call; and Adrian's edge

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Under normal circumstances, the Nebraska football team would have six spring practices under its belt. Head coach Scott Frost's crew would now be in the midst of taking nine days off for spring break before reconvening for a March 30 workout.

Of course, with circumstances far from normal in our world, Frost has plenty to ponder. His team practiced just twice before the rest of the spring season was postponed -- it'll perhaps be canceled altogether. He and others in leadership positions somehow have to make decisions without knowing exactly what the future holds. That can't be easy, especially for a coach who oversees nearly 200 people.

With much of our lives on hold, many of us have more time to think than usual. In that regard, I've been thinking about something Frost said back on March 9 when I asked him if it was an archaic notion that football teams, especially in the Big Ten, should be built from the inside-out with an emphasis on strong line play on both sides of the ball.

"No, it's not archaic, and I don't think that's just the Big Ten, either," Frost said. "But maybe it's a little more important in this league -- just because so many teams are established and veteran in those spots. This is a big league, and if you don't have those guys it shows up.