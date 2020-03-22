Steven M. Sipple: Frost mindful of Big Ten size; Crouch still stews over bad call; and Adrian's edge

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Under normal circumstances, the Nebraska football team would have six spring practices under its belt. Head coach Scott Frost's crew would now be in the midst of taking nine days off for spring break before reconvening for a March 30 workout.
Of course, with circumstances far from normal in our world, Frost has plenty to ponder. His team practiced just twice before the rest of the spring season was postponed -- it'll perhaps be canceled altogether. He and others in leadership positions somehow have to make decisions without knowing exactly what the future holds. That can't be easy, especially for a coach who oversees nearly 200 people.
With much of our lives on hold, many of us have more time to think than usual. In that regard, I've been thinking about something Frost said back on March 9 when I asked him if it was an archaic notion that football teams, especially in the Big Ten, should be built from the inside-out with an emphasis on strong line play on both sides of the ball.
"No, it's not archaic, and I don't think that's just the Big Ten, either," Frost said. "But maybe it's a little more important in this league -- just because so many teams are established and veteran in those spots. This is a big league, and if you don't have those guys it shows up.
"But I think we're getting there, and I certainly wouldn't argue with you that that's the right way to build a team."
Did Frost fully understand the level of size and physicality in the Big Ten upon taking over Nebraska's program in late 2017?
"That's a good question," he said. "We knew we weren't where we needed to be, just sizewise and in terms of athletic ability -- any of that stuff. It was obvious we had work to do. I think we've done a good job addressing it.
"I will say the Big Ten is a bigger, more physical league than some of the leagues I encountered on other teams. Across the board, I think you need to be able to hold your own on both lines to get it done in this league."
Nebraska's offensive line certainly isn't lacking for veterans with good size. It should be a team strength. Senior left tackle Brenden Jaimes (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) fits the bill, as does fellow senior tackle/guard Matt Farniok (6-6, 335). Veteran guards Boe Wilson (6-3, 300, senior) and Trent Hixson (6-4, 310, junior) are stout.
But watch the up-and-comers, guys like redshirt freshman guard Ethan Piper (6-4, 300) and redshirt freshman tackles Bryce Benhart (6-9, 295) and Brant Banks (6-7, 300). You saw what I saw from Banks on the basketball court in the Big Ten Tournament. Tell me someone that big and athletic doesn't have a bright future on the gridiron.
As for the defensive line, you see plenty of size in some newer faces, guys like junior college transfers Jordon Riley (6-6, 335) and Keem Green (6-5, 315) as well as redshirt freshman Ty Robinson (6-6, 315).
One can scan the roster and see Frost's staff has emphasized improving size. It's getting there. It had to happen. Especially in a league of behemoths.
* Eric Crouch is like a lot of white-hot competitors in that he tends to think more about the games he lost than savor the ones he won.
Oh, boy, he still seethes about Nebraska's lone loss in 1999, a 24-20 decision at Texas.
"With instant replay, I think we would've been 13-0 that year and No. 1," he told the Journal Star last week as he discussed his recent election to the College Football Hall of Fame.
His comment was in reference to a 32-yard reception by Matt Davison that would've given Nebraska a first down at Texas' 34-yard line with a little less than five minutes to play, down four. Interference was called on the play. The referees got that part right. But they somehow ruled Davison didn't catch the ball. It was an awful call, one of the worst you'll ever see.
So, Nebraska, with the 15-yard interference flag, instead got a first-and-10 at its own 49.
"That's a catch," ABC play-by-play man Brent Musburger exclaimed after the pass was ruled incomplete. "This is highway robbery. Boy, that's a brutal, brutal call."
Of course, Nebraska got revenge on Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game with a 22-6 triumph before beating Tennessee 31-21 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Huskers finished No. 3 in the final Associated Press rankings and No. 2 in the coaches' poll.
Small consolation in the eyes of a certain Hall of Fame quarterback.
* By the way, Nebraska's 1999 season-opening win at Iowa started the Huskers' run of 54 straight weeks in the AP Top 10. My heavens, you almost forget that sort of stuff happened at NU.
* Let's say the coronavirus pandemic extends far enough into summer that Nebraska would be unable to make up the 13 practices it'll lose this spring (teams are allowed a total of 15). The Huskers therefore would begin preseason camp in August (or perhaps late July if there's an alteration) with a lot of questions on both sides of the ball -- many that could've been answered this month and next.
In such a scenario, Nebraska coaches likely would embrace stability -- i.e., experienced players -- wherever they could find it.
In other words, the situation would seem to strongly favor two-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez. Am I wrong?
* Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning said he had lunch Thursday with Husker men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg. They picked up a takeout meal at the training table -- per protocol -- and headed back to the Hendricks Training Complex.
It's business as usual for Fred, Manning said. No signs of the flu that hit him hard March 11 in the conference tournament. Good to hear.