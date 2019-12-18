Steven M. Sipple: Frost may not be caught up in QB discussion, but it's an intriguing one

People get caught up in quarterback competitions because it's the most important position in sports. And let's be real: Nebraska's situation is intriguing on several levels. Martinez was a rookie sensation in 2018 — a national story — who slid back as a sophomore in part because he played hurt. We're slowly getting a better handle on that part of the story, with Frost revealing Wednesday that Martinez underwent a recent surgery.

Although Frost didn't disclose the nature of the surgery, he did say Martinez should be ready for spring ball.

Of course, Vedral is a Husker legacy kid from Wahoo who competes his tail off.

And, as Frost said, "The whole state's excited about Luke, and we are, too."

Smothers now joins the fray. He'll begin classes next month and participate in spring practice. I don't know a lot about Smothers but I know this: He clearly doesn't run from competition because he's jumping into plenty of it.

"I want guys who want to compete," Frost said. "When you talk about the best programs in the country, usually they're already loaded with people. Kids who have the right frame of mind want to come in and win the job anyway."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}