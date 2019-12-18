Steven M. Sipple: Frost may not be caught up in QB discussion, but it's an intriguing one

There, he said it.
OK, he sort of said it.
Maybe it was a case of me hearing what I wanted to hear.
When asked Wednesday how he would characterize the quarterback competition that incoming freshman Logan Smothers is about to enter, Nebraska coach Scott Frost danced in the pocket a bit. I'm not entirely sure he heard me when I asked him if the QB competition this spring was going to be "wide open." Perhaps it was a case of selective hearing on his part.
Frost expressed satisfaction with the way his staff built up the position since arriving here in late 2017. He praised sophomore Adrian Martinez, a 21-game starter. The coach also praised sophomore Noah Vedral, freshman Luke McCaffrey and walk-on Matt Masker.
Frost eventually said what I wanted to hear. At least I think he said what I wanted to hear — that there will be a quarterback competition this offseason. It would make sense based not so much on Martinez's uneven play during Nebraska's 5-7 finish in 2019, but because Vedral and McCaffrey have shown enough to deserve a legit chance to win the job.
"We're going to play the best guy at every single position," Frost said. "People get caught up in quarterback competitions. There's a competition every day at every position. All those guys are going to get a chance to show what they can do. We're thrilled to have all of them on our team."
People get caught up in quarterback competitions because it's the most important position in sports. And let's be real: Nebraska's situation is intriguing on several levels. Martinez was a rookie sensation in 2018 — a national story — who slid back as a sophomore in part because he played hurt. We're slowly getting a better handle on that part of the story, with Frost revealing Wednesday that Martinez underwent a recent surgery.
Although Frost didn't disclose the nature of the surgery, he did say Martinez should be ready for spring ball.
Of course, Vedral is a Husker legacy kid from Wahoo who competes his tail off.
And, as Frost said, "The whole state's excited about Luke, and we are, too."
Smothers now joins the fray. He'll begin classes next month and participate in spring practice. I don't know a lot about Smothers but I know this: He clearly doesn't run from competition because he's jumping into plenty of it.
"I want guys who want to compete," Frost said. "When you talk about the best programs in the country, usually they're already loaded with people. Kids who have the right frame of mind want to come in and win the job anyway."
You have free articles remaining.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Smothers apparently understands the game at a high level. Frost has said the ability to process information quickly is the foremost trait he seeks in quarterbacks. Frost said he wants his QBs "to see things and think through things at an amazingly fast rate, especially at the pace we play."
Frost lists instincts for the position as the second-most-important trait. Granted, he places importance on size, arm strength and speed. But the greatest quarterbacks typically have an innate ability to play the position.
In Frost's offense, a quarterback also had better be athletic. Smothers checks that box.
He also checks another critical one.
"He really impressed me and all of us with his toughness in the playoffs in Alabama," said Frost, alluding to Smothers playing in a game seven days after suffering four cracked ribs, a partially collapsed lung and a hip-pointer.
No wonder some schools tried to swoop in late to steal Smothers, who verbally committed to Nebraska in July 2018. If you value loyalty, you have to like this particular picture. It helps that Smothers and Husker quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco "have an unbelievable relationship," Frost said.
Maybe that relationship has something to do with Smothers having a mother and grandmother who are crafty in the kitchen.
"His mother and grandmother made us some good Southern food — some barbecue, some fried okra, some green beans — so he was already one of my favorites," Frost said.
Speaking of favorites, Frost clearly is excited about Omar Manning. Nebraska desperately — yes, desperately — needed a big-bodied and fast wide receiver. There wasn't a better player in the country to help the Huskers in that regard, Frost said.
"He looks different than anybody I've ever coached and has the tape to match," the coach said.
Frost was relaxed and upbeat. But he admitted his staff had some anxious moments in the past few weeks. On Nov. 26, Nebraska had only 13 verbal commitments. So, yeah, NU needed to make up ground lest there be panic in the streets. It doesn't take much to raise Husker fans' anxiety level these days. In this case, though, there probably was reason for concern.
In that regard, Wednesday was a bit of relief for a lot of folks.
"It just kind of fell this year that a lot of kids we were really invested in and wanted in our program were making late decisions," Frost said. "I heard all the talk early on that we were behind. We kind of knew that, but we were kind of betting on ourselves in recruiting. We had a lot of really good targets out there, and luckily we were able to land quite a few of them."
Including a quarterback who obviously embraces competition. Let's see how he responds.
Let's see how they all respond.