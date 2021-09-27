Steven M. Sipple: Frost keeps it real on OL woes and other takeaways from Husker luncheon

In discussing the offensive line's issues Monday, Frost noted, "We have maybe the most athletic quarterback in the country, and he still got sacked seven times (against Michigan State). There's a lot to fix there. Coach G's working hard, and so am I."

Austin has to get more out of his crew. Same goes for Dawson on special teams. The boss' comments make that clear.

"I don't want to beat these guys down," Frost said of the O-line. "This is the same group we finished the year with last year and it played really well. I don't know what it is right now, but I have faith in these guys."

However, "They've got to pick it up," the coach added. "They didn't play well enough Saturday, and we still should've won the game. We're going to keep working with them. But we've got good players, with good talent. We've got to get more out of them."

Yeah, that definitely would get my attention.

2. Emphasis on maximizing: Frost offered an excellent nutshell assessment of his program since he took it over in late 2017.

By the way, his records at Nebraska in his first three seasons: 4-8, 5-7, 3-5.