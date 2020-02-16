Steven M. Sipple: Frost ignores praise and blame; Dishman's football mind; and portal update

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost told me something early last November that sticks with me to this day.

Praise and blame are both the same. They're basically impostors, he said.

"You have to ignore it all," Frost said. "You have to believe in yourself and what you're doing, and just go out and try to be better every day."

Frost has thick skin. There's no question in my mind about that. I genuinely believe he doesn't care what the overwhelming majority of folks say about his coaching acumen. That's just one of many reasons I think he'll ultimately succeed as the Huskers' coach.

But, yes, he has plenty to prove. He hasn't lived up to expectations to this point.

During a long offseason, there's plenty of time to reflect and contemplate. Last week, I contemplated the 20-some head coaches who took new jobs following the 2017 season. Frost was widely regarded as one of the best hires — if not the best — in the cycle. But he's only 9-15 overall and 6-12 in the Big Ten during his first two seasons in Lincoln. He's only 8-16 versus Power-5 schools.