Steven M. Sipple: Frost ignores praise and blame; Dishman's football mind; and portal update

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost told me something early last November that sticks with me to this day.
Praise and blame are both the same. They're basically impostors, he said.
"You have to ignore it all," Frost said. "You have to believe in yourself and what you're doing, and just go out and try to be better every day."
Frost has thick skin. There's no question in my mind about that. I genuinely believe he doesn't care what the overwhelming majority of folks say about his coaching acumen. That's just one of many reasons I think he'll ultimately succeed as the Huskers' coach.
But, yes, he has plenty to prove. He hasn't lived up to expectations to this point.
During a long offseason, there's plenty of time to reflect and contemplate. Last week, I contemplated the 20-some head coaches who took new jobs following the 2017 season. Frost was widely regarded as one of the best hires — if not the best — in the cycle. But he's only 9-15 overall and 6-12 in the Big Ten during his first two seasons in Lincoln. He's only 8-16 versus Power-5 schools.
That's not the sort of record Sports Illustrated expected when it graded Frost as the best coaching hire in the FBS in late 2017. Chip Kelly, hired by UCLA, was No. 2 in SI.com's rankings. The Bruins never have been known to swing for the fence in coaching searches, but they got their man here. However, Kelly is only 7-17 overall and 7-11 in the Pac-12, and UCLA is ranked only 60th in Bill Connelly's SP+ pre-spring rankings released last week (Nebraska was 25th).
Frost was a member of Kelly’s staff at Oregon from 2009 to 2012 and says he and Kelly are "real close." Both Frost and Kelly were regarded as leading candidates for the Florida opening in late 2017 that ultimately was filled by Dan Mullen. In fact, based on what I've heard from sources, Frost could've had the Florida job if he wanted it.
Mullen, though, has been excellent — arguably the top hire in the cycle. The 47-year-old is 21-5, including 11-5 in the SEC. Coming off a 36-28 Orange Bowl victory against Virginia, Florida is No. 7 in Connelly's SP+ rankings.
If Mullen wasn't the top hire in the cycle, that distinction might go to Oregon's Mario Cristobal, who's 21-6 (13-5 Pac-12) in Eugene. The Ducks were actually the more physical team in their Rose Bowl victory against Wisconsin. Yes, Oregon was more physical than the Badgers. Kudos to Cristobal for establishing ferocity in the program. Of course, Cristobal benefited greatly from inheriting quarterback Justin Herbert, a surefire NFL first-round pick.
Without Herbert, Oregon is still No. 13 in the Connelly's SP+ rankings.
Keep an eye on Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt, a questionable hire in the late-2017 cycle. He's only 13-12 at the school (7-9 SEC), but the Volunteers captured six straight games to end last season. He's only 45 and had no head-coaching experience, quite a risk for a job as big as Tennessee's.
Meanwhile, Frost was regarded as a slam-dunk hire at Nebraska. He's been criticized for some of his brash statements upon taking the job. Again, I don't think he cares what many folks think about him. That's a critical trait, especially in such an intense market.
By the way, which is easier to ignore, praise or blame?
"That's a tough question," he said. "I'd say it's probably easier to ignore praise because when you're winning, it's not all about you. It's about everybody else. I think if you're able to give credit where it's due, to people around you, it keeps you from buying into praise too much."
Good answer. Real good answer. One you'd expect from a high-level leader.
* As former Nebraska standout Chris Dishman, who played eight seasons in the NFL (1997-2004), discussed what he surveyed at the line of scrimmage all those years, I felt increasingly deficient in my knowledge of football.
I don't know about other sports writers, but I don't pretend to understand the game at a level as high as someone like Dishman, who routinely spent 10 hours a day watching game film in preparation for Sundays.
"You break it down from the secondary to the linebackers to the next level," he told me last week. "By the time the snap hits, you know the guy (in front of you) is going to be in the three-technique and he's going to try to cross your face this way, so you step here."
He obviously studied tendencies hard. He had to. He saw many talented players filter out of the NFL because they didn't understand the game well enough.
"A big thing is looking at down and distance," he said. "If you look at that, you can break it down even more. On third-and-7, they run this defense 96% of the time. But on third-and-6, they switch it up to this. You're always looking at the chains."
The highly paid and ultra-athletic tackles weren't quite as savvy as the "grunts in the middle" at guard and center, Dishman said with a smile.
"We just wanted to know what was going to happen before it hit us," he said.
* Darien Chase's entry into the transfer portal Friday was among the more notable of the eight Nebraska scholarship players who've entered the portal this offseason. After all, Chase, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver, was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Washington in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports.
Kudos to Chase, though, for his level of self-awareness in recognizing his issues with mental health, and wanting to be closer to home as a result.
Other Husker scholarship players who've recently jumped into the portal: Maurice Washington, Andre Hunt, Katerian LeGrone, Pernell Jefferson, John Raridon, Tony Butler and Jaylin Bradley.
* Tell me it's not fun to say "portal." You know it is.
* Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt, on whether he ever tires of me writing that he reminds me of Dave Van Horn.
"He's one of the best in the country," Bolt said. "I played for him here. I was around him almost every day for four years. I'm sure I picked up some of his mannerisms."
That would only be a good thing. Van Horn is one of the best coaches I've covered in 30 years, all sports included.