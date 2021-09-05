Steven M. Sipple: Frost has QB's back; Smothers in command; and Stepp shows ample fight

Frost once told me of the time he walked into a business class on a Monday in late September of 1996 after the Huskers were shut out at Arizona State. The campus newspaper had his photo on it with an accompanying article that was critical of him. The newspapers were scattered all over the big auditorium.

"That wasn't easy at all," Frost said. "But I tell our guys all the time that when rough things happen, you have two choices: You either lay down and give up, or let it motivate you even more to get better. Praise and blame are both the same. They're both impostors. You have to ignore it all and believe in yourself and what you're doing."

I get the distinct impression that Martinez believes in what he's doing. His will to succeed is evident. Granted, his inaccuracy as a passer can be maddening. And, yeah, his issue with fumbles is well documented.

"We just want to eliminate the bad plays," Frost said Saturday.

Along those lines, Martinez was credited with a fumble on a play that simply should never produce a fumble.

"We put a ball on the ground early on a naked (bootleg), where the running back doesn't even have an option of taking the ball," Frost said. "Those little things can't happen."