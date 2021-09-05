Steven M. Sipple: Frost has QB's back; Smothers in command; and Stepp shows ample fight

Things I know, and things I think I know:
It seemed Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was intent Saturday on backing his starting quarterback publicly.
If that's indeed the case, it was a wise move, especially at this early juncture of a difficult schedule.
The question posed to Frost following Nebraska's 52-7 win against Fordham was simple: What did the quarterback picture look like to him in the game, especially as it applied to starter Adrian Martinez?
Frost said Martinez made a couple of early mistakes before making some "fantastic plays." The coach then quickly shifted into a bigger-picture discussion that was perhaps in response to social-media criticism heaped on Martinez following his uneven performance during a season-opening loss at Illinois.
"We put a lot on that kid's shoulders with the type of offense we're running," Frost said. "Every single play he's got it in his hands, he's making decisions, he's running it, he's throwing it. He's never going to be perfect. Nobody should expect him to be."
It's a long season, and a critical one for Frost's program. The last thing Nebraska needs is a quarterback pressing too hard.
When Martinez struggles, it becomes the talk of the state. Such a high level of scrutiny is part of the quarterback gig in many high-profile programs. Frost went through it at Nebraska and sure as hell won't tell you it was easy.
Frost once told me of the time he walked into a business class on a Monday in late September of 1996 after the Huskers were shut out at Arizona State. The campus newspaper had his photo on it with an accompanying article that was critical of him. The newspapers were scattered all over the big auditorium.
"That wasn't easy at all," Frost said. "But I tell our guys all the time that when rough things happen, you have two choices: You either lay down and give up, or let it motivate you even more to get better. Praise and blame are both the same. They're both impostors. You have to ignore it all and believe in yourself and what you're doing."
I get the distinct impression that Martinez believes in what he's doing. His will to succeed is evident. Granted, his inaccuracy as a passer can be maddening. And, yeah, his issue with fumbles is well documented.
"We just want to eliminate the bad plays," Frost said Saturday.
Along those lines, Martinez was credited with a fumble on a play that simply should never produce a fumble.
"We put a ball on the ground early on a naked (bootleg), where the running back doesn't even have an option of taking the ball," Frost said. "Those little things can't happen."
Frost said it's possible that freshman running back Gabe Ervin clamped down too hard on the ball to sell the fake hand-off.
Make no mistake, Frost said, the reduction of those type of mistakes is an ongoing emphasis. In fact, Frost said, he's "obsessed" with it.
"I know the team is, too, because that's all they hear about," the coach said. "That's where my focus is, and it shouldn't be after a win. But we have to make sure we keep doing those little things right."
Martinez was intent on playing well against Fordham. He was dialed-in. That was clear in his postgame comments in which he talked about "getting in the grill" of the offensive linemen early in the game.
Bottom line, Martinez rebounded well from a disappointing opener, and his head coach evidently appreciated it.
Otherwise, Frost probably wouldn't have veered out of his way to back his QB.
"He's always going to be there to make plays," Frost said. "He's been playing at a high level all fall, so I expect that to continue."
* Martinez's top backup, Logan Smothers of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, entered the game with Nebraska leading 38-7 and 3:07 remaining in the third quarter. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound freshman made a strong impression with his confidence and command of the offense. He looked strikingly comfortable at the controls in his first collegiate appearance. There's a lot to be said for that.
Yes, even against Fordham.
* Of all Nebraska's running backs, I thought USC transfer Markese Stepp fought the hardest for extra yards Saturday.
Will Stepp be the new starter this Saturday against Buffalo after rushing 18 times for 101 yards against Fordham?
Based on Frost's postgame comments, it's hard to tell.
"I thought they all did good things," the coach said. "I thought they ran hard. We still want to get the run game established a little earlier and a little better. We need our base plays to give us 5 or 6 (yards) when they give us 2 and to give us 11 when they're getting us 6. I think that's a team effort. It's up front. It's backs. It's good decisions.
"When you can establish the run, everything else works off of it."
Amen to that.
* Tulane pushing second-ranked Oklahoma to the limit Saturday (before losing 40-35) is certainly bad news for Western Carolina this week and most likely bad news for Nebraska, which travels to OU on Sept. 18. The close shave was good news for Lincoln Riley, who won't have trouble getting his players' attention this week.
* As I watched UTSA's 37-30 win Saturday night at Illinois, a sobering notion occurred: If Nebraska has more overall front-line talent than UTSA, it's by a slim margin. UTSA, picked by Lindy's to finish third in Conference USA's West Division, outgained Illinois 497 yards to 412. The Roadrunner program has been in existence for 10 years and was in its first game against a Big Ten opponent.