Steven M. Sipple: Frost handles critical moment well and other takeaways from media session

He showed up ready for the moment.

He explained in clear terms why he made changes to his staff.

"We've come so close in so many games," he said. "It's hard to think we can keep doing exactly the same things and get over the top. It's not any person's fault, any one of those coaches' fault. Sometimes there just needs to be a little different voice and maybe little changes that can make a difference."

He also said, "It would break my heart to think we've made the improvements we've made and gotten it so close in so many games, and not get an opportunity to see it through. It's an easy decision for me to make any sacrifices I have to (in order) to have the privilege to continue to be here."

That quote makes you wonder how much influence Alberts had on Frost's decision. It sounds like the AD had ample influence. Along those lines, it's important to note that Alberts said Monday that Frost made the call on his own.