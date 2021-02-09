Steven M. Sipple: Frost gets steal in hire of Bill Busch; three former Huskers tell you why

Did I mention this feels like a significant hire for Frost? If the fourth-year Nebraska head coach was seeking a burst of energy in his program, it arrived Tuesday. I've said it before: Busch tends to make things happen. He's a 4 a.m. riser and an all-day grinder. To say he's enthusiastic about what he does in this world is an understatement. He basically willed his way into being a college football coach in the early 1990s, going so far as to buy — on his own dime — the same coaching uniform worn by the Husker staff, even though he wasn't technically part of that staff.

Long story short, Busch landed a gig as a Nebraska graduate assistant under Tom Osborne and eventually kept climbing the coaching ladder elsewhere. In 2004, he was hired by Callahan. Now, Frost. In order to work a third stint at NU, Busch turned down an offer to be a co-defensive coordinator at Boise State. Bottom line, he wants to be in Lincoln. His wife, Laura, has been a realtor here for years even as he worked elsewhere. His parents live in Creighton (population 1,154) in Knox County. This is home. Home is powerful.