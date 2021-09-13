Steven M. Sipple: Frost gets point across on bad call and other takeaways from NU luncheon

"What type of team would we be if we didn't believe in ourselves, you know?" Toure said. "We're always going to have belief in ourselves. I have belief in my teammates and coaches and our game plan. You also have to believe in all the work we've put in throughout the offseason, and how well we bounced back from game one and had two really strong games.

"I see no reason why we can't go over there and shock the world."

4. Standup guys: Nebraska's struggles to get its downhill running game untracked have become a defining narrative during this young season.

For his part, Frost pointed to a variety of factors that are holding back that part of the offense.

But, c'mon, the issues up front are glaring. Some questions Monday were even geared toward trying to determine if lineup changes may be coming.

The linemen surely hear the discussion. But you know what, I saw three of them at the luncheon. They addressed the hard questions in a stand-up way, as opposed to failing to show up at all. There's a lot to be said for that.

Starting right guard Matt Sichterman, a junior from Cincinnati, closed his session with reporters by saying, "Thanks, everybody. Appreciate it."