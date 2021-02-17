Steven M. Sipple: Frost faces uphill battle for top in-state prospects; and Roby's rise in NBA

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Don't be surprised if Scott Frost's program isn't high on the list of college destinations for the top few in-state players in the class of 2022.

Don't surprised if there's some hysteria from the fan base, at least initially.

The way Huskeronline.com recruiting expert Sean Callahan sizes it up, it all makes a large degree of sense. Neither offensive lineman Deshawn Woods of Omaha Central nor outside linebacker Devon Jackson of Omaha Burke — the top two players in the state, according to both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com — grew up as Nebraska football fans, Callahan says. That feeling is real with a lot of in-state teens. What's more, the pandemic has taken away Husker coaches' ability to personally visit the players.

"I go back to when Frost first got here (in late 2017)," Callahan said Wednesday on 93.7 FM's "Early Break" morning show. "Chris Hickman and Nick Henrich of Omaha Burke were not going to come to Nebraska. But (Husker assistant) Barrett Ruud just lived at Burke and won those two kids over. Well, that can't happen right now. So the relationship with Nebraska is very minimal."