Steven M. Sipple: Frost determined to not let others in B1G decide fate of team's season

What's more, "I think what's kind of being missed in a lot of these conversations is what the world would like, what universities would look like and what the lives of our (players) would look like if we don't play football," said Frost, who was just getting warmed up. "I haven't heard a lot of people talk about that. But what does the world look like without football?"

He doesn't want this to turn into a conversation entirely about finances. That said, he had his numbers ready, as in Nebraska's athletic department losing as much as $120 million in revenue if the football season were canceled. Lincoln would lose upward of $300 million, he said. Non-revenue sports at NU might be cut. He pointed to lost jobs in the state and workers being furloughed and the impact on families. Yes, I'm sensitive to loss of life via COVID-19. I respect the virus. I'm a 54-year-old asthmatic with parents in their 70s. Of course I respect it. But it's frustrating how easily some people shrug off, say, a young father losing his job and worrying about how to feed his family.

Shouldn't those sorts of things matter, too?

They matter to Frost. He obviously was raised well. He is protective of his players and their health. But he also is community-minded. Nebraska has the right guy leading its program. I get more convinced of that all the time.