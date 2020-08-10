Steven M. Sipple: Frost determined to not let others in B1G decide fate of team's season

Somebody needs to show me a list of positives that would result from the Big Ten canceling its football season or postponing until spring.
I'll be happy to evaluate such a list in an objective manner.
But good luck forming it. It's impossible.
I can think of only one positive: Risk avoidance. I get that part. University leaders (read: presidents and chancellors) fear their institutions being liable if a student-athlete, if even just one, were to become gravely ill, or worse, from COVID-19. That's obviously a legitimate concern. Having campuses open, period, is a concern. It actually should go without saying. If you don't respect the severity of the coronavirus by now, you're simply not paying attention.
But risk avoidance isn't really a positive in this discussion. It shouldn't make the list. Risk avoidance is simply trying to avoid a negative. Bottom line, I think it would be incredibly deflating to our country if university presidents and chancellors decided to shut down college football because of fear of what might happen.
Along those lines, Nebraska coach Scott Frost reiterated Monday what he said in late June: Even if student-athletes don't practice or play in games this fall, there's still a sizable risk of many of them getting the virus. Frost thinks the risk could become greater if his players would lose the COVID-19 protocols and overall structure they have in the program. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence echoed Frost's sentiments in a series of tweets Sunday. It got people's attention. It seems much of college football in general made a strong push to play in the past 48 hours. A fiery and well-reasoned push.
But is it too late?
Frost was passionate about why Nebraska needs to play. And don't think for a second that Husker officials wouldn't look for teams to play if the Big Ten were to shut down its season. I'm told they've already reached out to other universities. Think 500-mile radius and keep an open mind. Keep the Big 12 in mind -- not joining, just playing some of those teams. There might even be a team out west in the picture. The discussion could ramp up quickly.
Scott Frost says "nothing has been more important" than the health and safety of his student-athletes.
Scott Frost says "nothing has been more important" than the health and safety of his student-athletes.
Let's be real here: Although it's difficult to find positives with shutting down Nebraska's season, it's awfully easy to list the negatives that would result. In fact, it's a remarkable list.
In that regard, Frost was ready to go to battle for his program and his state. Before you shout "insensitivity" at anyone, Frost makes clear how hard his program has leaned on medical experts and science. The Husker athletic department has been incredibly detailed in its safety measures. Its taken it to extreme levels. It's been aggressive in its overall approach without being reckless. Several players have emphasized the safety component during the past six days.
If a player doesn't feel safe, he can opt out and retain his scholarship. No judgments, Nebraska offensive lineman Matt Farniok says.
All the while, it's become clear in the past several weeks Frost has a team that's hungry to play. Players' rights are a hot topic right now in college football. Well, players have a right to pursue happiness in the sport they love, and take their chances as they see fit. Once again: Nebraska players express a strong desire to compete in 2020. Several say they feel protected in the program. That protection goes away if there's no football.
What's more, "I think what's kind of being missed in a lot of these conversations is what the world would like, what universities would look like and what the lives of our (players) would look like if we don't play football," said Frost, who was just getting warmed up. "I haven't heard a lot of people talk about that. But what does the world look like without football?"
He doesn't want this to turn into a conversation entirely about finances. That said, he had his numbers ready, as in Nebraska's athletic department losing as much as $120 million in revenue if the football season were canceled. Lincoln would lose upward of $300 million, he said. Non-revenue sports at NU might be cut. He pointed to lost jobs in the state and workers being furloughed and the impact on families. Yes, I'm sensitive to loss of life via COVID-19. I respect the virus. I'm a 54-year-old asthmatic with parents in their 70s. Of course I respect it. But it's frustrating how easily some people shrug off, say, a young father losing his job and worrying about how to feed his family.
Scott Frost says his first option is to play a Big Ten schedule this fall but adds that the university is committed to playing a season even i…
Shouldn't those sorts of things matter, too?
They matter to Frost. He obviously was raised well. He is protective of his players and their health. But he also is community-minded. Nebraska has the right guy leading its program. I get more convinced of that all the time.
"Let's take the financial piece completely out of it," he said. "Right from beginning, our priority has been the health and safety of our student-athletes. Nothing's been more important. Winning or losing any game doesn't matter as much to us as the health and safety of these kids who we care about and love who are playing for us and the state of Nebraska every week."
Bottom line, "The virus is here either way, and I would contend our players are safer here doing what they love to do and being monitored and screened constantly, more than they would be if we sent them home."
You get the distinct feeling Frost was determined not to let the president at Michigan State or anywhere else decide the fate of his players.
It's clear Nebraska will do whatever it takes to play in 2020.
The list of positives is too long not to do it.
