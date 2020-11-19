Steven M. Sipple: Frost demands plenty from players as he looks for answers on offense

Of course, there's a bottom line to this discussion other than Nebraska's win-loss record. That is, the Huskers rank only 110th nationally in scoring offense, averaging 20.0 points a game. They're 84th in total offense. That's unacceptable, even considering the strength of the defenses that Nebraska's faced.

So, yes, Frost faces significant challenges in finding answers for this offense. He has more than once referred to the challenge of getting the right personnel on the field at the right times. Translation: Some of the young skill players simply don't know what they're doing in certain situations.

On the other hand, it can't be hard for a young receiver to run a go-route. How about one such pass per quarter? Frost has to find ways to keep teams from bunching defenders near the line of scrimmage.

As players grow in the system, Frost's play-calling job should get much easier. However, in his third year, one would think it would be easier already.

Allen recalls his first spring at Nebraska, as Frost installed the offense. Allen felt like he was treading water. But he gained a better understanding during the summer, and it really began to click in his mind during preseason camp in August.