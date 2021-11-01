Steven M. Sipple: Frost comment steals the show and other takeaways from Husker luncheon

"I look up at the (video) screen before the game and see him (ranked) second in the league in offense," the coach said. "He's doing so many good things, I really want him to have the experience where he comes through and wins us a big game, and kind of gets redemption at the end of the ups and downs he's been through.

"Waiting for that to happen for the whole team, and Adrian, too."

Three games remain on Nebraska's regular-season schedule, starting with sixth-ranked Ohio State. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Of course, Martinez is technically a junior and could return next season. Was Frost hinting that the QB's time in Lincoln is nearing an end?

We can table that one for now.

3. Cam's confidence: You can debate Cam Taylor-Britt's answer to the question. But it's impossible to knock his confidence.

How close has Nebraska's defense come this season to maximizing its potential?

"Very close," he said, adding, "It's a little hump. A little speed bump, maybe. A pebble, maybe."

Ohio State averages 47.2 points per game, which leads the nation. The Buckeyes' offense is definitely fast, Taylor-Britt said.