Steven M. Sipple: Frost closes in on RBs coach as staff moves fall into place rather smoothly

From 1987 to 2003, Brown coached Nebraska wide receivers and tight ends, helping the program capture three national championships. All the while, he accumulated a list of recruiting triumphs that's borderline remarkable — 44 eventual NFL players in all.

Brown would be a home-run hire. On the other hand, Frost might want to go outside the program for someone like Knox — there may be a couple other candidates in the mix — while keeping Brown as a valuable senior analyst. Frost definitely wants Brown to be part of the picture in some form.

Either way, Frost is in a good position for that spot. Look for the hire to be made within the next 10 days, ideally before recruiting kicks back into gear Jan. 14.

Keep in mind, Nebraska may be looking for a veteran running back in the transfer portal. If a running backs coach can bring a running back with him to Lincoln, well, that may help the coach's cause.