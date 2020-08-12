Steven M. Sipple: Frost catches heat from pundits, but has absolutely no reason to apologize

Frost on Monday made clear that Nebraska is a proud member of the Big Ten. However, he said, if there were a handful of teams in the Big Ten that wanted to push forward with playing a makeshift schedule this fall, the Huskers would be interested. Again, my read is they're still interested. They may be emboldened by the Buckeyes' posture in that regard. As Day noted, the situation is fluid.

As for an apology from Frost or anyone else at Nebraska, it's an absurd notion. Apologize for what? For feeling strongly that Husker players are safest in Lincoln, under the watchful eye of team officials and medical staff? For being acutely mindful of the extraordinary financial ramifications that not playing games in Lincoln would have on the city and the state? Should Frost apologize for fighting for his players, several of whom have expressed a strong desire to play this fall while making clear they feel protected by Frost and his entire crew?

Frost was fired up Monday during a Zoom session with media. I think his attitude fired up much of the fan base.

"I think if I took a straw poll of our team and asked it when it could play, give us about a week and I think we're ready to play football," he said.