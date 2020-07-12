Steven M. Sipple: Frost can prove Cowherd wrong about NU job; and Moos stiff-arms a subject

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Colin Cowherd pays close attention to Nebraska football.
Can Scott Frost prove Cowherd wrong on his opinion about the Husker program?
Cowherd, the entertaining Fox sports commentator, told his audience last week that the Nebraska football program has fallen to a "C"-level job. His remarks were in response to a CBS Sports columnist's irresponsibly misguided opinion that Frost is on the "hot seat" at NU. Cowherd properly dismissed the notion. But in doing so, he pointed out that the Husker job has become much more difficult in recent years. It's hard to argue with him.
Nebraska fans perhaps can be too dismissive of a basic statistic: From 1969 until 1997, the Huskers never lost more than three games. But they've dropped at least four games in 16 straight seasons.
"Scott Frost is a great coach," Cowherd says. "Nebraska, stay current. Update. You're a seven-win program."
Seven-win program? He shot low to make his point. I get that. And I'll say this for Cowherd: He's long paid close attention to Nebraska. During the early 2000s, when he did sports-talk radio in Portland, Oregon, I was always surprised how often he called the Journal Star wanting to talk about the Huskers. His world obviously changed. He went national. The college football world also has changed since then. Therein lies the problem for NU, in his opinion.
He says Nebraska was better off in the Big Eight/Big 12 in part because it was easier for the Huskers to recruit top-shelf players from the state of Texas. He has a point in that regard. He also makes the obvious, time-worn observation that NU no longer has the advantage of being one of a few traditional northern powers that often gets to play on national television. Now everyone plays on television.
Another factor that drags down the Nebraska job, Cowherd says, is fan and media expectations. Too much is expected, he says. Cowherd lumps the school's administration into the "overly high expectations" category. I disagree with him on that. Yes, Husker athletic director Bill Moos has high expectations for the program, but he's not unreasonable to the point of harming the program the way former chancellor Harvey Perlman and ex-A.D. Steve Pederson did in 2003 when they decided to dismantle the program's identity.
"I've said this before: Every college football program in 2020 has a number, a realistic number of how many games you should win based on where your school is located and how many players are within a 100-mile drive of your campus. What kind of facilities? What is your history?" Cowherd says. "Nebraska is now a 7½-win program. It's not as good as Michigan in the Big Ten. It's not as good as Wisconsin. It's not. It's not as good as Ohio State."
Wisconsin has an advantage over Nebraska at the moment in that UW has a clear identity that's tied to something tangible -- strong offensive line play.
As for Nebraska, Cowherd says, "Is it ... Michigan State? But Michigan State has more elite athletes in its state than Nebraska."
"It's really an average job," he says. "It's not terrible. It's just an average job."
It's sort of a scary topic for Nebraska fans to ponder. But there's nothing wrong with staring certain realities in the face. There's certainly nothing wrong with the discussion. I've had non-Husker coaches tell me in recent years that no matter who has the Husker job, it's going to be difficult to win big -- as in going 60-3 as Tom Osborne did from 1993-97. Yes, the college game has changed. Nebraska's world changed. It's much more difficult now for NU to dominate.
We don't need Cowherd to tell us that.
Bottom line, it's not the head coach who should be scrutinized at Nebraska, he says, it's the place.
Yes, Frost could prove Cowherd wrong by making NU into a power again. I think even Cowherd would enjoy that.
* Let's say the Big Ten ultimately balks at holding any sort of football season. If that becomes the case, Frost has referred to the possibility of Nebraska piecing together a schedule consisting of schools within the region.
Moos on Friday was hesitant to discuss such a scenario.
"I don't want to think about that as a possibility at this point," he said. "I'm focused on the conference schedule, and how that can be done."
The Big Ten no doubt appreciates that stance.
A question: Would the Big Ten even allow its members to put together their own "regional" schedules if the planned season were canceled? Would the Big Ten have the authority to shut down that scenario?
Strange times.
* Gov. Pete Ricketts, when asked last week to respond to the Big Ten’s announcement that it was cutting out nonconference competition in 2020: “I’m just looking forward to seeing how we can play football here this fall. It’s probably not going to look like it did last year. But I’m excited to see some football here.”
He has emphasized the importance of citizens wearing masks to help make it happen. He's willing to apply elbow grease -- not to mention his COVID-19 testing program -- to help make it happen. His can-do approach strikes me as strong leadership.
