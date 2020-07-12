Steven M. Sipple: Frost can prove Cowherd wrong about NU job; and Moos stiff-arms a subject

He says Nebraska was better off in the Big Eight/Big 12 in part because it was easier for the Huskers to recruit top-shelf players from the state of Texas. He has a point in that regard. He also makes the obvious, time-worn observation that NU no longer has the advantage of being one of a few traditional northern powers that often gets to play on national television. Now everyone plays on television.

Another factor that drags down the Nebraska job, Cowherd says, is fan and media expectations. Too much is expected, he says. Cowherd lumps the school's administration into the "overly high expectations" category. I disagree with him on that. Yes, Husker athletic director Bill Moos has high expectations for the program, but he's not unreasonable to the point of harming the program the way former chancellor Harvey Perlman and ex-A.D. Steve Pederson did in 2003 when they decided to dismantle the program's identity.

"I've said this before: Every college football program in 2020 has a number, a realistic number of how many games you should win based on where your school is located and how many players are within a 100-mile drive of your campus. What kind of facilities? What is your history?" Cowherd says. "Nebraska is now a 7½-win program. It's not as good as Michigan in the Big Ten. It's not as good as Wisconsin. It's not. It's not as good as Ohio State."