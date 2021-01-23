Steven M. Sipple: Frost biting back at a certain narrative shows a level of resolve in the coach

"That's reading into things way too far, too," Frost said. "Each kid, I met with several times and each kid was going to make an individual decision based on what they thought was best for them. There are some guys who came back that I think had a chance to be drafted, but they think their stock will go up if they have a full year and play well. There are some other guys who wanted to take their (NFL Draft) shot with where their stock is now and didn't think they could improve it.

"I'm grateful for what Brenden Jaimes did for our program," Frost said of the senior left tackle who entered the NFL Draft pool. "I don't think him coming back for another year was going to raise his stock, and we were honest with him about that."

Senior safety Deontai Williams was another story, Frost said.

"I think he's a pro," said Frost, who was an NFL safety. "I think he's a clear-cut draft pick. But I don't think he has enough snaps on tape to merit right now the position on an NFL draft board that I think he can achieve, so I think that was a pretty good call for him to come back.