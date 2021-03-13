Steven M. Sipple: Frost began tenure with nice grace period, but grace has dwindled markedly

As Nebraska's jagged football offseason has unfolded, sometimes in rather grim fashion, a certain simplistic beauty crystallized.

Scott Frost needs to prove to the Husker fan base he's the right head coach for the job. Granted, that's been an ongoing discussion of late. Those discussions transpire at universities around the country. It's just that in our little neck of the woods, the conversation has heated up.

The conversation doesn't have to be awkward. It's healthy, actually. Frost knows he's in a bottom-line business. I think he embraces it. He knows it's time to win at a much higher rate. It would've been time for that anyway — after all, he's 12-20 in three seasons — but the offseason has contributed to the urgency.

Or, heck, let's just call it pressure. He faces pressure to win. He began his tenure with a grace period that was longer than most head coaches get because he's an alum and a favorite son. But all that grace has dwindled markedly. The upcoming season feels like it could be defining, heated. Again, this doesn't have to be awkward. This is life in a big-time program.