Steven M. Sipple: Frost began tenure with nice grace period, but grace has dwindled markedly

As Nebraska's jagged football offseason has unfolded, sometimes in rather grim fashion, a certain simplistic beauty crystallized.
Scott Frost needs to prove to the Husker fan base he's the right head coach for the job. Granted, that's been an ongoing discussion of late. Those discussions transpire at universities around the country. It's just that in our little neck of the woods, the conversation has heated up.
The conversation doesn't have to be awkward. It's healthy, actually. Frost knows he's in a bottom-line business. I think he embraces it. He knows it's time to win at a much higher rate. It would've been time for that anyway — after all, he's 12-20 in three seasons — but the offseason has contributed to the urgency.
Or, heck, let's just call it pressure. He faces pressure to win. He began his tenure with a grace period that was longer than most head coaches get because he's an alum and a favorite son. But all that grace has dwindled markedly. The upcoming season feels like it could be defining, heated. Again, this doesn't have to be awkward. This is life in a big-time program.
The pressure on Frost ratcheted up a few notches in 2020 as Nebraska finished 3-5 and made the same old undisciplined mistakes. It ratcheted up a few more notches in January when Wan'Dale Robinson transferred out of the program, ending up at Kentucky, his home state. It was the second straight season Frost lost his top playmaker to the transfer portal. Later in the month, backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey transferred, ending up at Louisville. Many Husker fans didn't know what to think.
I'll stop there with the departures. Those were the big ones.
Then came Friday. A disconcerting Friday. A website, Stadium, reported that Nebraska was trying to back out of playing at storied rival Oklahoma with hopes of playing an extra home game in Lincoln on the same day. I've heard from many Husker fans since the report surfaced. Their reaction ranges from disgust to confusion. They're disgusted by the notion of NU ducking any opponent. On the other hand, some fans are understanding because they recognize the value of an extra home game for an athletic department with pandemic-related budgetary issues.
Their confusion is predictable. In the eyes of many fans, the news represented a mixed message. After all, Frost in January said it's definitely time for Nebraska "to start threatening for, competing for or winning our half (of the Big Ten)." He said he has the team to do it. He acknowledged he didn't necessarily feel that way in previous seasons.
So, why would Nebraska back out of playing Oklahoma if Frost feels that good about his team? After all, NU has nine starters returning on defense and a fourth-year starter at quarterback. If the Huskers are ready to compete for first place in the Big Ten West, then surely they can hang with the Sooners.
Yes, it's all a bit perplexing. For one, folks wonder who was responsible for the decision. Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos released a statement acknowledging, in part, "our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall." He declined further comment. Was it all Moos' grand plan? I highly doubt it. Moos embraces the tradition of college football with more excitement than almost anyone I know.
Such a decision could've been made above Moos, by the chancellor and/or president. (NU's top administration referred questions to the Athletic Department). Whatever the case, know this: The head coach almost always has a large say in scheduling matters. Again, hence the confusion. After all, Frost in January told reporters, "I've got to tell you, I've never felt this good about our football team, the culture on our football team, the attitudes on our football team and the talent level on our football team.
"It was pretty noticeable in the team meeting room," he added, "so I'm excited as I've ever been."
Even Moos said, "I think we’re at a point where we should be in the conversation for the Big Ten West."
So, how about giving powerful Oklahoma a go of it Sept. 18 instead of trying to back out and play Old Dominion or a MAC team, as was Nebraska's plan, according to Stadium. The news cut into Frost's dwindling grace period, is my guess. It's actually not a guess judging by my emails and Twitter notifications.
Speaking of grace, this is where we should acknowledge that Frost may indeed have a few valid big-picture concerns about Nebraska's 2021 schedule. Think about it. NU has only one home game (Sept. 11 against Buffalo) before early October. The Huskers haven't been able to bring recruits to campus in more than a year. The current recruiting dead period could last into June or July or even August. Nobody knows.
Yet the pressure's on. Recruiting pressure will ratchet up further in the fall as prospects make final decisions. As Nebraska spends the warmer months playing mostly on the road, other schools will have as many as three home games. That's rough stuff for NU.
NU leaders also have to think about the Athletic Department's $42 million budget hit as a result of the pandemic. They have to maximize revenues. Other schools have cut sports during the pandemic. NU hasn't. Husker leaders have to make tough financial decisions for the good of everyone. Sometimes those decisions are unpopular, especially in the short term.
But Nebraska playing Oklahoma has to happen for obvious reasons. By the way, you know what might really help NU's financial situation, albeit indirectly, and at the same time substantially increase fans' confidence in Frost?
Beat the Sooners. Find a way to rattle their cage. How about that? It shouldn't be a pipe dream at this point.