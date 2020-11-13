Steven M. Sipple: Fox analyst Smith says Husker defense looks like 'completely different unit'

The lack of a running game evidently has put strain on junior quarterback Sean Clifford, who's thrown five interceptions, tied for most in the Big Ten, and is completing just 56.6% of his attempts.

What's more, Smith said, a veteran Penn State offensive line hasn't exactly put a wall around the quarterback. Clifford has been sacked 13 times, including seven in last week's 35-19 loss to Maryland in which the Nittany Lions tacked on a touchdown with 11 seconds remaining.

Meanwhile, Nebraska appears set to shake up its QB situation. Frost pulled 23-game starter Adrian Martinez late in the third quarter last week and inserted redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. They battled on even terms for the job in the preseason, and Frost may now look for a spark from McCaffrey, considering the Huskers have dropped seven of eight games dating to last season.

"Decision-making from the quarterback position is going to be key for both teams because, you know, it's not always the throws you make, it's the throws you don't make and the chances you don't take," Smith said. "There are calculated risks. You have somebody in your face, you try to get rid of the ball, the ball gets tipped up and gets intercepted.