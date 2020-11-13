Steven M. Sipple: Fox analyst Smith says Husker defense looks like 'completely different unit'

Robert Smith has witnessed Scott Frost's program at a low point. A severe low point.
Smith, a Fox Sports college football analyst, was part of the crew for the Nebraska-Minnesota game last October in Minneapolis. The Gophers pushed around the Huskers that night, averaging 6.6 yards on 49 rushes in a 34-7 thumping.
A few days before the game, Smith met with Frost, the Nebraska head coach, and Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
"In talking to them, you could tell they didn't quite have the personnel that they wanted," Smith told me Friday. "And they weren't getting out of that personnel what they wanted."
Pardon me for beating you over the head with this statistic, but it bears repeating that Nebraska in 2019 allowed Big Ten opponents to average an unsightly 5.7 yards per rush. This year, through two games, the number is down to an acceptable 4.2, and Smith isn't surprised by the progress.
"I watched the Ohio State game this year, and I was smiling because you know how much coach Frost, coach Chinander and that whole staff want to get better," said Smith, who played running back for the Buckeyes at the same time former Husker head coach Bo Pelini was knocking heads as a safety for OSU.
The second-leading rusher in Minnesota Vikings history with 6,818 yards, Smith will be the analyst on FS1 for the Penn State-Nebraska game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"Watching Nebraska's defense against Ohio State, it looked like a completely different unit," he said. "Obviously, there are new faces. But just the sheer effort was impressive."
Although Ohio State wound up prevailing 52-17, "Early in that game, Nebraska did a pretty good job of stuffing Ohio State," Smith said. "Then, watching Nebraska a week ago against Northwestern, it was the same thing. I was impressed."
He pointed to improved play at inside linebacker, where Nebraska likes its rotation of seniors Will Honas and Collin Miller along with Luke Reimer, a sophomore from Lincoln North Star who had 10 tackles against Northwestern after sitting out the Ohio State game with an injury.
"I think they're not only getting the effort they want, they're starting to get the depth they want," Smith said.
He's not just talking about the linebacker positions. Nebraska senior lineman Ben Stille is off to a strong start with seven tackles. Redshirt freshman lineman Ty Robinson (seven stops) looks like an emerging star, and sophomore Casey Rogers (five) has been solid. Pheldarius Payne, a junior college transfer, impresses me with his effort level.
Before the season, I predicted Penn State's ground game would batter Nebraska into submission in this game. That was before the Nittany Lions (0-3) lost running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain for medical reasons. Without them, PSU running backs have carried 58 times for only 224 yards, or 3.9 per carry.
The lack of a running game evidently has put strain on junior quarterback Sean Clifford, who's thrown five interceptions, tied for most in the Big Ten, and is completing just 56.6% of his attempts.
What's more, Smith said, a veteran Penn State offensive line hasn't exactly put a wall around the quarterback. Clifford has been sacked 13 times, including seven in last week's 35-19 loss to Maryland in which the Nittany Lions tacked on a touchdown with 11 seconds remaining.
Meanwhile, Nebraska appears set to shake up its QB situation. Frost pulled 23-game starter Adrian Martinez late in the third quarter last week and inserted redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. They battled on even terms for the job in the preseason, and Frost may now look for a spark from McCaffrey, considering the Huskers have dropped seven of eight games dating to last season.
"Decision-making from the quarterback position is going to be key for both teams because, you know, it's not always the throws you make, it's the throws you don't make and the chances you don't take," Smith said. "There are calculated risks. You have somebody in your face, you try to get rid of the ball, the ball gets tipped up and gets intercepted.
"That's what happened to Luke against Northwestern (in the fourth quarter). His release was a little low on that interception. But deflected balls like that can happen."
In Penn State and Nebraska, the 48-year-old Smith sees rosters with a lot of young players contributing. Yes, NU has a young roster, but it's not necessarily a young lineup. Against Northwestern, the Husker offense started five seniors and two juniors, and the defense started six seniors and two juniors — and that was without suspended defensive backs Deontai Williams (senior) and Cam Taylor-Britt (junior).
In this pandemic season, however, many experienced teams have been inconsistent.
No question, both Penn State and Nebraska have had inconsistent play at quarterback. So, Smith will be keeping a close eye on quarterback decision-making in part "because both of the front sevens for these teams are pretty good."
Penn State was ranked seventh in the preseason AP Top 25, but Smith doesn't see top-10 talent on the Nittany Lion roster.
It sets up to be a close game, in my opinion. Much, much closer than Nebraska's godawful showing last season at Minnesota, the last time Smith was on hand for a Husker game.
