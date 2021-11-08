 Skip to main content
Steven M. Sipple: Four takeaways from news that Frost will return in 2022
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6

Nebraska coach Scott Frost hugs Ohio State coach Ryan Day after Ohio State's 26-17 win on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will return for a fifth season in 2022, putting to rest speculation that had bubbled up in recent weeks. 

Four takeaways from Monday's news: 

1. Heated back-and-forth continues: Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts approaches his work with an admirable sense of calm. 

He's very measured and media savvy. 

He'll now have to handle some serious heat, though. Is he ready?

Nebraska's fan base is sharply divided. Many fans feel strongly that Alberts needed to make a change. But many other fans feel that Frost certainly deserves a fifth year.

If his name weren't Frost, if he weren't a Husker quarterback legend, would he still be the head coach? 

I think you know that answer.

A hot back-and-forth among fans will continue. Get used to it. Maybe have fun with it. 

Perhaps Alberts' sense of calm, and his popularity, will help keep the Nebraska fan base (somewhat) unified. It helps that Alberts has been open and direct about what he wants from the program. Some will buy into his vision, others won't. The debate will remain intense.

This stuff is fun, right?

Right?

2. Remembering Moos' comments: When Nebraska announced Frost's contract extension in November of 2019 — he signed through December of 2026 — former Husker athletic director Bill Moos made some comments that remain germane to the current discussion. 

“We’re in it for the long haul in building a program,” Moos said when the extension was announced before a loss to Wisconsin. “And it’s going to take several years. I’ve said that all along. Scott knows it. We’re all working very hard.”

NU is in the process of building a $155 million football facility set to open in 2023. Moos said the program may not fully get back on its feet until Year 4 or 5 of the Frost era. 

It's hard to imagine Nebraska -- 3-7 this season, including 1-6 in the Big Ten -- being fully back on its feet in Year 5. I think many Husker fans knew they would have to be patient as Frost worked to build the program exactly the way he wants it. 

The issue is clear: Fans expected more success as the program was being built. Frost is just 15-27. Fans wanted to see clearer signs of progress. You certainly see some signs. Again, that's where the debate begins. Has there been enough progress to warrant Frost coming back? 

It'll be interesting to see how his salary is restructured. That part of the equation, which Alberts announced Monday, may cool the anger of some of his detractors. 

3. Staff changes: Expect them to be announced soon. Really soon, I'm told. 

There's simply no way Alberts could've brought back Frost if Frost was unwilling to make changes, especially on his offensive staff. 

I'm told Alberts didn't force Frost to make any moves, but they're coming. 

Stay tuned.

4. Alberts-Frost is intriguing duo: I've said it before: Moving on from Frost would have poured dirt on what many Nebraska fans considered a dream hire back in 2018.

I do like the idea of seeing Alberts and Frost work together.

I like that they're here because they want to be here, not just because someone tossed a pile of money at them. These days, you'll often hear people say that Alberts, hired in July, should pay big money — perhaps whatever it takes — to lure a high-profile coach. Many folks seem OK with the revolving door to the Husker head coach's office continuing to spin.

Or perhaps folks should lean hard into the idea of seeing what Alberts and Frost can produce — specifically, of seeing how much Alberts can help Frost grow, especially in the CEO-type aspects of the job.

I'm told that's been an emphasis in their discussions. 

Along those lines, it's very possible Frost will give up play-calling duties.

Frost needs to keep growing in his job. He'll get another season to do it in Lincoln. 

Let the debate roar on. 

 
