Steven M. Sipple: Four takeaways from Nebraska football's news conference

Nebraska football fans received seemingly valuable information Tuesday from head coach Scott Frost, who answered reporters' questions during a Zoom session.
A few of his players also were available.
Some key takeaways:
1. For those skeptical that Frost would consider redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey for the starting quarterback job over junior Adrian Martinez, there is mounting evidence that suggests there is a genuine battle for the job.
Nebraska junior tight end Austin Allen mentioned this little nugget.
"In the quarterback room, I think there's a true competition," he said. "Luke McCaffrey's obviously shown a lot of great things. Adrian's still doing some really great things, too.
He added, "As a whole offense, I think that's going to make us better."
Media doesn't see practice, but one can imagine the intensity right now in the QB race alone. That seems like a good thing as long as everyone is handling it well.
For Frost, the key is communicating the situation clearly at every turn, particularly to Martinez and McCaffrey. Both of the QBs seem like team players with excellent attitudes, but the stress of the situation can test athletes' mental fortitude.
Heck, it can test fans' mental fortitude.
The QB conversation is heating up quickly.
2. Frost was asked a key question as it pertains to the QB discussion. It's a question definitely on the minds of Husker fans: Will Frost consider playing McCaffrey at positions other than QB?
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound McCaffrey saw time at receiver last season.
"He's a quarterback and I want to make that clear," Frost said. "Right now, our offense moves exceptionally well when he's at quarterback. He finds a way to make a lot of plays work. He's throwing the ball really well, and I don't think anybody has any questions about his athletic ability or his speed."
If McCaffrey really is "throwing the ball really well," well, that seems especially intriguing since his perceived strength is as a runner. His speed jumps off the page.
Bottom line, you can't have a player of his caliber standing on the sidelines all season.
"If he's one of the best players to have on the field and he's not playing quarterback, we'll certainly look for opportunities to make sure our best players are out there," Frost said.
There's a lot to think about in this discussion.
Another key question could be in order the next time Frost is available to reporters:
Would Frost consider playing Martinez at a position other than QB?
That seems fair to ask at this point.
3. I've said it previously and I'll say it again: I don't think you'll see Omar Manning appear in the opener against Ohio State.
That's as far as I'll go right now, but nothing Frost said Tuesday changed my line of thinking in that regard.
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel tackle the most notable comments from Husker HC Scott Frost, and four NU football players.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Manning, who played last season at Kilgore (Texas) Community College, apparently has missed ample practice time since arriving on campus this summer both due to injury and due to personal reasons.
"When Omar has been out there, he's looked really good," the coach said. "He's been dealing with some health things that have kept him in and out.
"We need him out there more consistently if he's going to help us the way we expect him to and hope he will."
Nebraska didn't have enough big-bodied receivers last year. That's a fact. Some will point to 6-foot-2, 200-pound true freshman Zavier Betts, the Bellevue West graduate, as someone who can help immediately. He's intriguing, for sure. But if he gets into the game against Ohio State, his first-ever taste of college action will be against bona-fide NFL-level corners.
That seems a lot to ask. It would be a lot to ask for Manning, too. But at least he has college experience under his belt.
Don't forget 6-2, 205-pound graduate transfer Levi Falck in this discussion. The former South Dakota player has been impressive in practice and almost certainly will be part of the receiver rotation. What's more, sophomore walk-ons Bennett Folkers, a 6-2, 205-pounder, and Wyatt Liewer, a 6-3, 195-pounder, both have draw praise from Frost.
4. Asked about Nebraska's competitive fire in recent practices, senior safety Marquel Dismuke said something revealing.
"It's been so competitive the last few weeks that we're starting to fight ourselves," he said. "It's a good thing we have an opponent coming up."
Frost has mentioned on more than one occasion that he's emphasizing live tackling and hard hitting in practices. I would think that's great to hear if you're a Husker fan. It's a rugged conference with several teams that feature strong downhill rushing games. There's only one way to adequately prepare for that type of offense -- you have to hit and tackle in practice.
Of course, the tricky part is keeping your team healthy. Frost mentioned that both sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson and true freshman Alante Brown "have been nicked up a little bit." Robinson (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) is especially vital. A proven commodity. A warrior willing to put the team on his back.
His health is something to watch closely in days leading to Oct. 24.
