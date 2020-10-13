Steven M. Sipple: Four takeaways from Nebraska football's news conference

Another key question could be in order the next time Frost is available to reporters:

Would Frost consider playing Martinez at a position other than QB?

That seems fair to ask at this point.

3. I've said it previously and I'll say it again: I don't think you'll see Omar Manning appear in the opener against Ohio State.

That's as far as I'll go right now, but nothing Frost said Tuesday changed my line of thinking in that regard.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Manning, who played last season at Kilgore (Texas) Community College, apparently has missed ample practice time since arriving on campus this summer both due to injury and due to personal reasons.

"When Omar has been out there, he's looked really good," the coach said. "He's been dealing with some health things that have kept him in and out.

"We need him out there more consistently if he's going to help us the way we expect him to and hope he will."