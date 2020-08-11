Steven M. Sipple: Five quick thoughts on Big Ten's decision to cancel fall sports

As recently as two weeks ago, Moos told the Journal Star there had been virtually zero discussion in the Big Ten about moving the season to the spring.

So, this move seems surprising.

"If it's an option, in my opinion, it's the last option," Moos said in late July.

For one thing, he said, he worries about taxing players physically.

"Now, I get it, these are young people and talented athletes," he said. "But by playing in the spring — say in March, April and May — and then going right into a fall season, you wouldn't have a chance for some injuries to heal from surgery. It would affect offseason workouts, which are so important to prepare the body to handle a season.

"To me, it's not even close to being in the handful of top options."

That obviously changed, quickly.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez expressed reservations Monday about playing in the spring.