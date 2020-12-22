Steven M. Sipple: Four quick takeaways from NU's 67-53 loss at Wisconsin to open B1G play

Hoiberg's system, above all, needs excellent shooters and intelligent players. Otherwise, mediocrity will be the rule.

3. Wisconsin generated plenty of intensity even with no fans in the stands.

I continue to be impressed by the intensity of collegiate athletes even though they're playing in empty arenas.

It's often inspirational.

I saw the same thing throughout the Big Ten football season. It was incredible to me, how hard these guys go at it while playing in front of nobody.

Nebraska ordinarily benefits from the big crowds in Pinnacle Bank Arena. This team will need all the help it can muster as it pushes through the best conference in the country for men's hoops. But the PBA fan boost won't be there. It stinks.

No. 19 Michigan (6-0) comes to Lincoln on Christmas Day.

If I were a Nebraska fan, I wouldn't even bother glancing at NU's early schedule. Yikes.

The Big Ten train is arriving in full force.

Yeah, Fred's crew needs to find its shooting stroke, or else.

4. Did I mention the predictable nature of this result?