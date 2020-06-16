Steven M. Sipple: Four key takeaways from Frost's Zoom session with reporters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four takeaways from Nebraska football coach Scott Frost's Zoom session with reporters Tuesday morning:

1. Frost had an excellent answer to an excellent question to end the session. The question (paraphrased): Considering everything that's gone on in this nation during the past few weeks in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis — and in the wake of subsequent conversations with players and others in the program — what is something Frost feels he's learned?

The 45-year-old coach said the period has given people an opportunity "examine some of the things we thought we knew but might be naive to." He said anytime something as despicable as what happened in Minneapolis occurs, it gives folks a time to reflect.

He then said something that should make Nebraska fans feel confident in the leadership in his program.

"My biggest priority is to make sure that our players are all treated equally, that our players all feel safe in this building — that we're a team that treats everyone the same regardless of where they come from or what they look like," the coach said.