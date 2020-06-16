Steven M. Sipple: Four key takeaways from Frost's Zoom session with reporters

Four takeaways from Nebraska football coach Scott Frost's Zoom session with reporters Tuesday morning:
1. Frost had an excellent answer to an excellent question to end the session. The question (paraphrased): Considering everything that's gone on in this nation during the past few weeks in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis — and in the wake of subsequent conversations with players and others in the program — what is something Frost feels he's learned?
The 45-year-old coach said the period has given people an opportunity "examine some of the things we thought we knew but might be naive to." He said anytime something as despicable as what happened in Minneapolis occurs, it gives folks a time to reflect.
He then said something that should make Nebraska fans feel confident in the leadership in his program.
"My biggest priority is to make sure that our players are all treated equally, that our players all feel safe in this building — that we're a team that treats everyone the same regardless of where they come from or what they look like," the coach said.
In discussing the recent current events with his players, Frost said, it makes him feel good about the program's environment. He noted a football team is made up of student-athletes from all types of backgrounds and environments. They need to come together and learn about each other, Frost said, "and see the good in one another and work together.
"Football teams, honestly, are kind of an example of something a lot of other people could follow, and we need to be an example because of our influence here at Nebraska. We'll try to be."
See the good in one another and respect one another — yes, even if opinions, viewpoints and backgrounds differ. That would solve a lot. It wouldn't solve everything, obviously. We're in an immensely complicated period in this country. But it would be a good place to start.
2. Nebraska football players reported to campus for voluntary workouts June 1, earlier than all but a few programs nationally. Yes, it could be a competitive advantage for the Huskers. Frost indicated that himself. But there's another key component in this discussion.
That is, Frost's program can't afford to be reckless in its approach to dealing with the coronavirus. I've followed the situation closely as it pertains to Frost's program, and at no point have felt there was anything that approached recklessness.
Along those lines, Frost isn't asking his players to sign a pledge to follow guidelines and conduct themselves appropriately with regard to COVID-19.
"Our guys understand the rules involved with being around," the coach said. "I'd be shocked if there's a team or an organization in sports that's been more careful and followed protocol more strictly than we have."
3. Adrian Martinez definitely has competition in the quarterback room. I've said it before: That's good for everyone involved, most notably Martinez. I'll never quite understand the narrative that the coaching staff will simply hand Martinez the starting job.
To be sure, Frost's comments about speedster Luke McCaffrey suggest a high degree of confidence in the redshirt freshman. Frost said he had no concerns about McCaffrey's readiness to compete, praising his work ethic.
"He spends all his time on football — he's going to be ready," Frost said. "All the reports I'm getting is that he's whipping it around really good and throwing better than anybody's ever seen him throw."
4. This will be an important summer for redshirt freshman offensive tackle Bryce Benhart. But he's not the only redshirt freshman tackle to watch closely in the weeks ahead.
With Frost dropping the news of senior Matt Farniok's move from right tackle to right guard, it means Nebraska likely is counting on Benhart (6-foot-9, 295 pounds) to win the right tackle job. Frost said as much during the Zoom session. But also keep an eye on 6-7, 300-pound Brant Banks. The Houston native doesn't get mentioned as prominently as Benhart. But in a conversation with Frost last November, it was clear Banks has the attention of the coaching staff.
Anybody who watched Banks' brief appearance with the Husker basketball team last season understands he has a high degree of athleticism for a young man of his size.
Frost on Zoom
Frost says in a Zoom call with reporters that you could count "on one or two hands" the number of players who have not yet arrived on campus for voluntary workouts. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Scott Frost says: "We've never tried to stifle our kids' voices. I want them to have the outlet to say what they think ... and we'll always encourage that kind of free speech in our program." #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
#Huskers don't have a COVID-19 pledge for the players to sign like some schools, including others in the Big Ten, have done, per Scott Frost. "They understand what's at stake."— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Frost says he wants to see how the two-week "minicamp" goes this year (assuming the DI council approves the proposed schedule) but he says he could see being in favor of doing it every year ahead of preseason camp. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Frost says the plan now is for Matt Farniok to start out at RG instead of LG. That way there's a veteran on each side of the line with Brenden Jaimes at LT. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Frost says getting his players back working out June 1st, before most teams, is in some ways an advantage for Nebraska. For one, it helps offset the loss of 13 spring practices.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Frost said he'd be shocked if there's a team anywhere with more stringent COVID-19 protocols and regulations than the ones his players adhere to.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Frost acknowledges that missing spring ball almost entirely affects the X's and O's part of players' learning, among other things.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
"Our leadership (among players) has been invaluable during this time," Frost told reporters in reference to coaches not being able to work with players.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
He likes what he sees. He mentions the offensive linemen first.
"I think our leadership will be stronger than it's been."
Frost on Zoom
Frost says NU football needs to be an example for the community and "the best way I know how to do that is to continue to try to provide an environment within these walls where everybody feels safe and equal." #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!