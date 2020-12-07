Steven M. Sipple: Former NFL mainstay Raiola says NU tackle Jaimes 'dominating people'

"I don't think anybody's been in this situation," he said. "For our Senior Day to be in a year like it has been, I think emotions will be high. But like (Nebraska head coach Scott) Frost always says, we have to control those emotions and still execute with passion and emotion."

Jaimes will be intent on helping Nebraska try to win back-to-back games for the first time since it defeated Northern Illinois and Illinois last Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, respectively. He and his classmates obviously have endured their share of adversity in the form of losing. But Jaimes kept pushing all the while — himself and nowadays others.

"He has a standard, and his standard is across the board for everyone," said Nebraska senior guard Matt Farniok, who made his 30th consecutive start Saturday. "When you don't live up to that standard, he's going to let you know. He's obviously a tremendous player. He's a veteran. He knows what he's doing. He knows the calls. But he's also helpful for the younger guys. He helps lead them.

"It's awesome when he's out there, and he has a voice, and he's playing the game that he's really talented at playing."