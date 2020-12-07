Steven M. Sipple: Former NFL mainstay Raiola says NU tackle Jaimes 'dominating people'

Brenden Jaimes did some reflecting Monday.
He can do that. He's earned it. After all, the Nebraska senior left tackle made his 39th straight start in Saturday's 37-27 win at Purdue, the most consecutive starts by an offensive lineman in school history.
He recalled his freshman season in 2017, when he made his collegiate starting debut in the fourth game, a win against Rutgers during Mike Riley's final season as Nebraska's head coach.
"Back then, I would really just focus on sort of myself, you know, being selfish," Jaimes said. "Didn't really know the playbook. Didn't have the size, didn't have the strength to compete. But now I do have the size, I do have the strength, and I know the playbook."
A 6-foot-6, 300-pound native of Austin, Texas, Jaimes these days tries to be a team leader.
"I try to bring people along with me — young guys like Turner Corcoran and (Ethan) Piper," he said. "Bringing them up to the level that I'm playing at is kind of my role as a team leader."
Jaimes is playing at a very high level, according to Dominic Raiola, an All-American at Nebraska in 2000 who was a starting center for the Detroit Lions from 2002-14. Retired and living in Fort Worth, Texas, Raiola started 203 games in the NFL. Consequently, he understands precisely what it takes to play in the trenches against the world's best linemen.
Raiola watches Nebraska games closely and obviously pays close attention to the offensive line. He says Jaimes is "definitely" capable of playing in the NFL, in part because he likely could play either tackle or guard.
"You watch his tenacity, you see how big he is — and he's going to get stronger before the combine and the draft," Raiola said Monday during "Early Break" on 93.7 FM. "But the guy just dominates people. If you turn on the film, he shows up. I watch it close, and I watch him close. I definitely think he has what it takes to get in (the NFL). But it's all about opportunity and seizing your opportunity when you get in there. But I certainly think he's got a shot."
Not that Jaimes has his mind on the pros. He said his focus is helping Nebraska (2-4) finish the season in a strong manner, a task that includes an 11 a.m. home game Saturday against Minnesota (2-3).
Before the game, NU will recognize 17 members of the Huskers' senior class. Each of those players could return to play next season because of NCAA eligibility relief granted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the last two weeks, several members of the class have emphasized that they're not thinking about the next phase of their lives. There's still work to be done in 2020. It's precisely the right response.
As for Jaimes, he doesn't know exactly what to expect from this Saturday's unique Senior Day, when essentially the only fans on hand will be relatives.
"I don't think anybody's been in this situation," he said. "For our Senior Day to be in a year like it has been, I think emotions will be high. But like (Nebraska head coach Scott) Frost always says, we have to control those emotions and still execute with passion and emotion."
Jaimes will be intent on helping Nebraska try to win back-to-back games for the first time since it defeated Northern Illinois and Illinois last Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, respectively. He and his classmates obviously have endured their share of adversity in the form of losing. But Jaimes kept pushing all the while — himself and nowadays others.
"He has a standard, and his standard is across the board for everyone," said Nebraska senior guard Matt Farniok, who made his 30th consecutive start Saturday. "When you don't live up to that standard, he's going to let you know. He's obviously a tremendous player. He's a veteran. He knows what he's doing. He knows the calls. But he's also helpful for the younger guys. He helps lead them.
"It's awesome when he's out there, and he has a voice, and he's playing the game that he's really talented at playing."
Jaimes again thinks back to when he was a young guy himself. He weighed only 265 pounds in 2017. He said he would often get pushed around by stronger Big Ten defensive linemen. He made rookie errors. But he feels he largely held his own. He credits his teammates for helping him become the person (and lineman) he is today — that is, one who likely has an NFL future.
"Proud to be a senior at Nebraska," he said. "Wouldn't have had it any other way."
