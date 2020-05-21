Steven M. Sipple: Former Husker sharpshooter Piatkowski says he could've handled MJ's heat

"I told them to think about all the credit and love you get if you win a world championship," Piatkowski says. "Patrick Ewing never got to win a world title, partly because of Michael Jordan. Karl Malone never won one, nor did Charles Barkley. Same goes for Reggie Miller. You can go down the line and name some of the greatest players of all time -- guys who had Hall of Fame careers -- but they don't have that ring because of Michael Jordan."

Jordan was the NBA Championship Series MVP for each of those six Bulls title teams. When Jordan tried his hand at baseball, the Houston Rockets, led by Hakeem Olajuwon, captured back-to-back crowns (1994 and 1995).

"It would have been really, really fun to see the Bulls play the Rockets because, gosh, Olajuwon was really, really good," Piatkowski says.

Which led me to a question that I've long wanted to ask Piatkowski. Was the NBA better back then?

"I don't think it was better back then," he says. "I like the way it is right now. I love the way it is right now. Obviously, today's game would suit me much better. It's way less physical now. It was really physical back in the early 1990s. You could hand check -- just steer people around with your hand and do almost whatever you wanted to.