Steven M. Sipple: Former Husker didn't take COVID-19 very seriously, until it nearly killed him

Lightner stays in close contact with Solich. Lightner's head coach at Nebraska, Tom Osborne, kept close tabs on him during his illness, as did current Husker head coach Scott Frost. Come to think of it, Lightner says, he was overwhelmed by all the support he's received from former teammates and even former and current Huskers with whom he's unfamiliar. Husker fans have reached out and prayed for him. He really can't thank everyone enough.

He chokes up as he talks about the support he's received from his former wife, Erin Lightner, and others in his family. Their son, Kade, takes care of him daily. Dad and son are extremely close.

Yes, Lightner needs care. After all, he was on a ventilator and in an induced coma for 10 days of his hospital stay. For much of that stay, his family could only see him through a glass wall.

"I don't remember a whole lot," he says. "I don't really remember anything after I checked myself in, to be honest with you."

With travel restrictions to Japan recently lifted, Lightner plans to return to work next week. But he won't be close to full speed.