Steven M. Sipple: For Kyle Peterson, Korean baseball on ESPN makes for joyful morning work

"It's pretty standard, really," Peterson said.

Well, sort of. Peterson has three children -- a freshman in high school, a seventh-grader and a fifth-grader. They know not to hit up dad for cash while he's working in the basement. But Buddy, well, that's another story.

"He came rolling in (for a broadcast) twice," Peterson said with a chuckle. "I was 'live' at the time. I knew what would happen if I closed the door at that point. He would sit outside and bark. He jumped up and was on my lap. Whatever. You're just hoping that he doesn't bark. If he does, you say, 'Sorry, but my dog came in.'"

Fortunately, the cameras weren't quite working at that point.

"The next time, I just left him in the bedroom," Peterson said. "But, shoot, it's 1:30 in the morning. He kind of looked at me like, 'You're an idiot' and rolled over."

At this point, you might be wondering why we haven't gotten to the key question: How does Peterson feel about bat flips? After all, if you heard anything about the KBO before this season, it was probably about the league's epic bat flips. They're part of the KBO like spiked footballs in the end zone are part of the NFL.