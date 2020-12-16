Steven M. Sipple: Five takeaways from NU's drama-free signing day, with sleeper pick in class

One other thing: Get off my lawn.

2. So, please allow me to gush a little about Koby Bretz of Omaha Westside.

(Hey, I feel obligated to have a sleeper pick in Nebraska's class. It's part of what media does, right?)

Bretz is my sleeper pick. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety comes downhill fast and hammers ball carriers. He had 54 tackles this past season for Omaha Westside's state championship team.

In a Huskers.com video, current Nebraska corner Dicaprio Bootle points out Bretz's physical nature in run support. The kid attacks people.

"I expect him to be one of those guys who comes in and is really physical on his first day," Bootle said. "He just has a knack for the ball. Finds it and sniffs it out."

It's also intriguing that Bretz is an accomplished diver.

You just know he's a great athlete.

3. So, Nebraska's class of 2021 — the majority of it, anyway — is in the books. A lot of these guys don't know each other all that well, yet, although an ongoing group chat helps matters, quarterback Heinrich Haarberg says.