Steven M. Sipple: Five takeaways from Nebraska football Zoom session as Frost names QB

"First let me say, I don't know how much separation there is," Frost said. "I think we have two first-string quarterbacks. That's the way we feel about them. I really believe if Luke would've been the one that had already been playing, and we would've had the same camp, it'd probably be Luke (as the starter).

"They both had tremendous camps, and we see ourselves as having the luxury of having two starters."

In this day and age, when an increasing number of student-athletes enter the transfer portal when life doesn't go exactly their way, it makes sense for a coach to ease the sting for a player who finishes runner-up in a position battle. Again, I don't think that's necessarily what Frost is doing here. Oh, there may be some of that going on. But my read is McCaffrey is a genuine threat to take over the position if Martinez were to falter.

In other words, Martinez's leash may be much shorter than it's been for the vast majority of his college career. That's my read. You wonder how well he'll respond to that sort of pressure. I'm still betting he'll have a season that more closely resembles his play in 2018 than his struggles in 2019.