Steven M. Sipple: Five quick thoughts on Big Ten's decision to cancel fall sports

The Big Ten made its big move.
My initial reaction isn't fit for a family newspaper.
But here are some early thoughts:
1. Even though multiple reports Sunday and Monday said the Big Ten would move in this direction, it still feels shocking.
The prevailing sentiment Tuesday morning from many — including Kirk Herbstreit — was the Big Ten would push back the start of the season, perhaps to the weekend of Sept. 26 or early October.
That was the preference of Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, for one.
Now, you wonder how many of the other Power Five conferences will follow the Big Ten (and Pac-12).
Along those lines, you wonder if Big Ten players will seek immediate transfer waivers to conferences that plan to play this fall.
Regardless of what other conferences decide, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren had better be ready to answer some difficult questions.
2. This is a dark day for Nebraska, obviously. It feels like a big "L." As for the possibility of playing in the spring, well, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos recently said he's not a fan of that scenario, although I'm guessing he would think it would be better than nothing.
As recently as two weeks ago, Moos told the Journal Star there had been virtually zero discussion in the Big Ten about moving the season to the spring.
So, this move seems surprising, and perhaps hasty. I mean, it was made just six days after the Big Ten released its 2020 football schedule. Bizarre.
"If it's an option, in my opinion, it's the last option," Moos said in late July regarding the possibility of spring football.
For one thing, he said, he worries about taxing players physically.
"Now, I get it, these are young people and talented athletes," he said. "But by playing in the spring — say in March, April and May — and then going right into a fall season, you wouldn't have a chance for some injuries to heal from surgery. It would affect offseason workouts, which are so important to prepare the body to handle a season.
"To me, it's not even close to being in the handful of top options."
That obviously changed, quickly.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez expressed reservations Monday about playing in the spring.
"It would be difficult," he said. "Coach (Scott) Frost touched on that, and I’m not sure, even right now as we’re sitting here that we know all the complications and what that would even look like for us, and what that would look like for the guys who have to turn around and play maybe a short season and turn around and play in the fall right away.
"It would just be hard on the bodies, I think. I don’t necessarily know if that’s what’s best for us as athletes. Now I can’t speak for everyone; that’s just my personal opinion. But it would be difficult. And I think that’s a part of the reason we want to play so bad in the fall, and that’s why it makes a little bit more sense in our minds to play."
Urban Meyer says you simply can't ask student-athletes to play two seasons in one calendar year. Totally agree.
3. Big Ten leadership clearly leaned on medical advice and science for the final decision. That part makes sense. So does the liability issue.
We're talking about risk avoidance. University leaders (read: presidents and chancellors) fear their institutions being liable if a student-athlete, if even just one, were to become gravely ill, or worse, from COVID-19. That's obviously a legitimate concern. And you wonder how much myocarditis affected the decision. That conversation has ramped up considerably in recent days. Yes, it's a legitimate concern.
4. Speaking of legitimate concerns, the economy in Lincoln and the rest of the state just took a major hit. I can't tell you how bad I feel for business owners who rely heavily on Nebraska fall gamedays and Husker sports in general.
Think about what Eric Marsh, who owns Longwells in the Railyard, told the Journal Star about gamedays in this city.
"You live for those seven Saturdays a year," he said.
His revenue on home game Saturdays is about 50 times more than an average weekday, Marsh said.
"It's the money that allows us to make it through the rest of the year.”
Not this year.
Moos had said Nebraska likely would've had fans in the stands. It was just a question of how many. Not now.
Yeah, this feels awful.
5. So many questions pop up that it's hard to imagine what the coming months will look like around here.
Will Nebraska try to create a fall football schedule on its own, as Frost talked about openly on Monday?
How would that even work from, say, a television rights standpoint?
It remains unclear if the Big Ten would even allow it, even under remarkable circumstances.
“My understanding of membership in the Big Ten is there’s membership criteria and playing outside of the Big Ten would violate that criteria," Iowa AD Gary Barta told The Athletic.
Frost noted Monday that the NU Athletic Department would lose as much as $120 million in revenue if there was no football season. Which obviously means there are some Husker sports that could be cut.
Another pressing question: Will the coronavirus pandemic be under control enough to play in the spring?
And then there's this: Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez said teams will get to stay on a 20-hour week in the fall with workouts and drill work. This seems odd. Practicing without knowing if you're going to have a season in the spring?
Really wondering right now about the leadership of this conference.
Moos declined an interview request Tuesday afternoon. I don't blame him.
Again, dark day.
Historically dark.
