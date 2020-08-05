Steven M. Sipple: Five initial thoughts on a long-awaited Nebraska football schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You waited. And waited. And waited some more. Well, it's finally arrived.

Five thoughts on Nebraska's 2020 football schedule released Wednesday:

1. It's foolish to try to predict a record. So, let's do it.

Nebraska could get to 6-4 in this setup. Emphasize "could." But I'll go with that record off the bat. Let's face it, though, the Huskers will be in a lot of close games. That's the way it's become for Big Red. Which is why 7-3 might be in the cards, but also why 3-7 is possible.

Still, I'll go with 6-4. To get there, Nebraska probably will have to split with Wisconsin and Iowa. The Northwestern game strikes me as a swing game. The Wildcats were awful last year but look for them to rebound with transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey. The Purdue game also fits the swing game mold. Purdue has become a thorn in Nebraska's side. In order to get to 6-4, the Huskers will have to win in West Lafayette, Indiana.

That won't be easy.

2. Yeah, the middle of the schedule is beefy. Better be able to stop the run.