Steven M. Sipple: Fisher's direct style produces arguably NU's most impressive position group

Nebraska assistant coach Travis Fisher says he wants to build the best secondary in the country.

Think about that for a second. He’s not messing around here.

Nobody's saying his secondary is there, yet, or even close. But the group he has now is impressive — arguably the best overall position group on the team.

It’s striking when Fisher's second-string defensive backs take the field. It’s a group many teams would welcome as starters.

We’re talking about sophomores Braxton Clark and Nadab Joseph at corner, and redshirt freshmen Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates at safety.

There’s serious size, speed and athleticism in that group.

Redshirt freshman Javin Wright and freshman Isaac Gifford will play important hybrid roles in the future.

In fact, the future may well be this season.

There's an issue, though. The backup defensive backs don’t have a lot of game experience. Unlike the program's glory days, a coach can't count on subbing in backups in blowout wins.