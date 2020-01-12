Steven M. Sipple: Fisher, Held check key boxes; Burrow's stage; and BTN analyst goes too far

What else might Frost have in store in terms of staff alterations? I'm hearing we'll find out this week.

* It'll be easy to root for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the national championship game Monday night, especially after hearing his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech Dec. 14. He took to the stage and spoke of what it was like growing up in his hometown of Athens, Ohio, where, for the less fortunate, hunger is a daily challenge. He described it as “a very impoverished area” with “the poverty rate at two times the national average.”

That's heartbreaking. But it's very real. It might even exist down the street from you in Lincoln. As a reminder of sorts, I keep on my desk a copy of a Lincoln elementary student's writing assignment entitled, "Things I want in my family." Among the boy's wants are running water and lights. He wants food. He wants no drugs in the house. No lice. No bugs. He wants a clean bed with covers. Clean clothes. His own comb and toothbrush. Soap. School stuff. A TV. A heater.

"I want love," he writes.

Burrow raised awareness with his speech. Yeah, I'll be cheering for him.