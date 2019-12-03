Steven M. Sipple: Fisher gets nod over Austin for Huskers' top football assistant in 2019

"It was all just real, it was all just raw emotion," he said. "There ain't too much I can really say. I mean, I didn't expect to go out to the tunnel and cry. Within the moment, I just realized how grateful I was for everything this game has brought to me — from the relationships, to the coaches, to the situations, to this place. I loved it all. I appreciated everybody and I appreciated everything."

Fisher obviously helped create an environment in which Jackson could grow as both a player and person. The coach's style definitely challenges defenders. He disdains entitlement, a malady that runs rampant in society. You have to earn your way every day, he says.

He wants his young players to challenge veterans. He wants his entire secondary competing with one another on a daily basis. That's how he was raised, Fisher says.

He expects communication, loud communication. He expects togetherness in his unit, both on and off the field, something that clearly resonated with the group.

"I've become a better leader," said Taylor-Britt, who tied Jackson for the team lead with three interceptions. "If anybody needs something, let's go and do it together. We came a long way as a DB group and a defensive group in general throughout the year."

Fisher played a significant role in all of it, hence the honor.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.