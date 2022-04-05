Steven M. Sipple: First impression of Grant? He loves being a RB, and that's a wonderful sign

Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's transfer class shares a common trait Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give a two-minute rundown on newcomers to the Husker football team.

First impression of Nebraska junior Anthony Grant?

He looks like he was put on Earth to be a running back.

At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he has excellent size. He's a powerful runner who also can juke defenders.

He was asked Monday if he ever considered playing another position.

He indicated he hadn't. Beautiful.

"I just love running back," he told reporters after Nebraska's 13th practice of the spring (out of 15). "When I'm at running back, I just feel like I'm in my element, really."

Nebraska fifth-year head coach Scott Frost tries to recruit student-athletes who love football. Not all players love it at the same level.

Grant loves football at a high level, and those who've watched him this spring say they can see it in the way he runs.

Powerful. Decisive. With an edge.

During his media session Monday at Memorial Stadium, he smiled the whole time.

During the course of spring camp, it's become clear that Grant has established himself in the top group of running backs along with sophomores Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson.

Take it a step further: It says here either Grant or Yant will be Nebraska's starting running back against Northwestern come August 27th in Dublin, Ireland.

Yant, at 6-2 and 235 pounds, is a hammer back. But he has excellent feet. That makes him unique.

Johnson, 5-10 and 185, is one of the fastest players on the team. Plus, don't let his size fool you. He attacks inside running lanes. Prides himself on it. And he has excellent hands. He rushed for 495 yards last season while adding 16 receptions for 197 yards.

Those three runners seem to complement each other well.

"I feel like I will play," Grant said. "But I'll do everything in my power to help the team. That's what I'm going to do."

A native of Buford, Georgia, Grant began his collegiate career at Florida State, playing in every game as a true freshman in 2018 — mostly as a return man on special teams — before redshirting in 2019. He then played two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute.

In his two seasons in New Mexico, Grant rushed for 2,549 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He added 21 receptions for 116 yards, and also had 16 kickoff returns for 354 yards.

Count Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill, a transfer from Arizona State, as a believer in Grant.

"Every time he busts a gap, he's gone," Hill said. "I've been trying to get him. But that's a dog right there."

How so?

"He's got vision, speed, he's shifty," Hill said. "I talk to him about his vision. I see him hitting a gap when it's not even developed yet."

That's a good sign, obviously.

Grant said he favors power/counter runs. His confidence is as evident as his enthusiasm. But he respects the talent in Nebraska's running backs meeting room, and he clearly respects first-year Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite.

After Nebraska finalized its hiring of Applewhite in January, one of his first tasks was to help recruit Grant.

“Anthony is an explosive kid, he’s got tremendous vision,” Applewhite said in January. “The start to stop for a kid his size is unbelievable. For what he can do with the ball in his hands, he’s got incredible instincts, he’s tough, he’s got great hands out of the backfield. I was just tickled to death, excited, for an opportunity to work with him.”

The feeling is mutual.

"I feel like he's a very cool guy," Grant said of Applewhite. "He lets us do 'us,' but he's also on our butts. I feel like everybody in the room really respects him. He's very serious about the standards he holds us to."

The prestige of the Nebraska running back position has dropped a few notches in recent years, especially since Ameer Abdullah achieved second-team All-American status in 2014.

I mean, c'mon, Nebraska used to be Tailback U. But it's had only one 1,000-yard rusher since Abdullah ran for 1,611 yards (6.1 yards per carry) in 2014. Since then, only Devine Ozigbo has cracked the 1,000-yard barrier, rushing for 1,082 in 2018 (7.0 ypc).

Who knows what Grant might become at Nebraska? But he comes with impressive credentials, and he also brings obvious want-to to the program. He wants badly to be a major factor in helping the team win.

He's traveled a somewhat rocky road to get here. Put it this way: In 2018, when Grant led Florida State with 11 kickoff returns for 247 yards, the plan wasn't to end up in the junior-college ranks in New Mexico.

Grant indicated he's had to refocus.

"I just realized what I had in front of me and what God blessed me with," he said. "I didn't want to just throw that away. I can't let my family down, or anything like that."

He can't let himself down. He's a running back. He loves it. And he's at a place where he'll be appreciated — especially if he helps restore the prestige of the position.

