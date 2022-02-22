Steven M. Sipple: Expect strong rebound from Bolt's crew; and Chinander lauds prep coaches

Things I know, and things I think I know (special midweek edition):

Following a rough trip to Huntsville, Texas, Nebraska baseball players were greeted early this week by a biting north wind in Lincoln.

A tarp covers the infield at quiet Haymarket Park.

It's too frigid to practice outdoors.

A cold slap in the face?

Perhaps Nebraska needed it because NU didn't acquit itself well at all this past weekend as it dropped three of four games against Sam Houston State. The Huskers entered the series ranked between No. 20 and 31 in the preseason polls. So much for that.

But it's one weekend. That's it. Nebraska often starts baseball seasons slow because much of its preparations occur indoors. Thing is, third-year coach Will Bolt's crew needs to rebound quickly because it plays a three-game series against TCU (2-1) this weekend in Arlington, Texas.

Nebraska comes off a memorable 2021 season in which it captured the Big Ten and pushed top-ranked Arkansas to the brink in an NCAA regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Huskers' confidence won't go away just like that. Not after one weekend. After all, Bolt has 20 players from last year's team, and he works diligently to foster a tough and confident mindset in his program.

Sometimes that means sharing with his players anecdotes from accomplished Nebraska teams of the past.

One in particular comes to mind.

"I use the Joe Simokaitis story from 2005," says Bolt, referring to the former Nebraska shortstop who helped lead the 2005 Huskers to the College World Series following a sweep of Miami in the Lincoln Super Regional.

Bolt, then a volunteer assistant for Nebraska, clearly remembers the moment that Husker players learned they would face the Hurricanes.

"Joe's comment was, 'Man, that'll be fun beating Miami to go to the College World Series,'" Bolt says with a smile. "He didn't say it to the media. He said it in a setting where his teammates could hear it, and I heard it because I was sitting right next to him.

"You have to have that sort of mindset, and I've shared that with this team."

There's a world of difference between hoping to win and expecting to win.

"The expectation to win is what gets you over the hump," Bolt says.

If nothing else, perhaps Bolt's anecdote will take your mind off the cold, and off Nebraska's rugged go-round in Huntsville.

Bolt thinks he has a handle on his team's identity, "but a lot of times that manifests itself throughout the year," he said.

Bottom line, expect a strong rebound from Nebraska.

The guess here is the Huskers will be intent on wiping away a bad taste in their mouths.

* One more bit from Bolt: He goes back to that 2005 Lincoln Super Regional at Haymarket to help illustrate the excitement that accompanies Nebraska putting itself in position to host NCAA Tournament games.

All-session tickets for the 2005 Lincoln Super Regional sold out in just 13 hours.

"The social-media age of being able to highlight our fan base and our field is a difference-maker for us that we haven't been able to tap into (in recent years)," he says.

Nebraska last hosted an NCAA regional in 2008.

That's the goal this year, Bolt says.

Let's see what this weekend looks like before we get too far ahead of ourselves in that conversation.

* Watching Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander's presentation last week during the Lincoln high school coaching clinic, it was evident how much he respected the prep coaches in the big room.

"To me, those guys touch more people's lives in one year than just about every other person walking the planet will touch in their entire life, and that's a big deal," the 42-year-old Chinander told me Friday. "They're impacting a whole team, and they're impacting a new group of 50 every year. And not only that, they're impacting the kids in the hallway, in the student body.

"High school football coaches don't just show up on Friday night. I mean, most of those guys are teachers or they're principals or athletic directors. In my opinion, they're some of the most important people we have in the school system."

Chinander is acutely familiar with the work of high school football coaches because his dad was one for years in the state of Iowa. Gene Chinander was killed in a one-vehicle accident last October in Iowa, a result of a medical emergency.

What did Erik learn about coaching from his dad?

"We don't have enough time to cover all that," he said with a smile.

* If Bill Busch, Nebraska's new special teams coordinator, is also going to help coach on defense, it's unclear what role he'd have.

"Right now, he's getting all his special-teams ducks in a row, if you will," Chinander said. "Hopefully, as this thing progresses, he'll be able to be involved on defense, whether that's as an assistant to one of the assistants or just helping in a game-planning role or in an analyst role.

"Definitely, he's got a ton of experience on defense, so it'll be really good to get him with us during the season."

It makes sense for Busch to focus on special teams for now. That area has to make a big jump, particularly in the context of a new offense being installed this spring. Defense and special teams need to be solid. Seems obvious.

* Juwan Howard's punishment is properly serious, but the Big Ten could have easily gone further.

The Michigan men's basketball coach has been suspended five games — for the remainder of the regular season — and fined $40,000 for hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after Sunday's game.

Keep in mind, the Wolverines are right on the cut line for the NCAA Tournament's 68-team field, and their five remaining games are all difficult: home against Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State and Iowa before a road game against Ohio State.

So, yes, the punishment is stiff. But Howard should have been suspended for the rest of the season, period. A coach striking another coach in a handshake line produces a jarring scene, one that simply can't happen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.