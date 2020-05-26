Steven M. Sipple: Ex-Husker leaves us too soon; Adrian 'drafted'; and get this: a relaxed Bo

Things I know, and things I think I know:
If Jaivorio Burkes walked into a room, you tended to notice right away — and not just because he stood 6-foot-5 and weighed 325 pounds.
"Oh, man, the room just lit up. He had a big personality," said former Nebraska assistant coach Bill Busch, who recruited Burkes to Lincoln out of Moon Valley High School in Phoenix. "He was fun to be around. He just had all the energy in the world."
Busch was saddened to learn that Burkes had passed away Saturday in Arizona. He was 31. The cause of death wasn't immediately known.
"Watching him play basketball was probably the most impressive thing I saw him do," said Busch, in his third year as safeties coach at LSU. "Up and down the court, I mean, he was just so fluid. If ever in my life there was someone I recruited who I thought was a slam dunk NFL first-rounder, it was Jaivorio."
Burkes, considered a top-10 offensive line recruit nationally in the class of 2007, started three games as a true freshman late in Nebraska's 2007 season after No. 1 right tackle Lydon Murtha suffered a foot injury. Bill Callahan was the Huskers' head coach at the time. Callahan is regarded as one of the finest offensive line technicians on the planet. That alone should tell you plenty about Burkes' ability.
Although he missed the majority of fall camp in 2008 with an illness — high blood pressure reportedly was an issue — Burkes played in all 13 games that season, with four starts. In late July of 2009, former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini announced that Burkes wouldn't play that season because of undisclosed medical reasons.
Turns out, that was the end of his Nebraska playing career. He faded from the scene far too quickly.
Burkes was one of six players from the state of Arizona in Nebraska's 2007 scholarship class — all recruited by Busch. Beside Burkes, the group had corner Prince Amukamara, offensive lineman Marcel Jones, defensive end William Yancy, junior college corner Armando Murillo and versatile athlete Eric Hagg.
"It was kind of a different time in recruiting back then," Busch said. "Back then, you recruited an area. Arizona was my area (along with California). It's a lot different now. You're so much more tied to a position."
Whatever the case, it was quite an impressive haul from one state.
"Jaivorio was the highest-ranked player out of all of them," Busch said. "He was arguably the most talented player I ever recruited."
That tells you plenty.
* If you want to see and hear Pelini in a seemingly great frame of mind — relaxed and lighthearted — check out former Nebraska offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles' interview with LSU's new defensive coordinator on the Team Jack website (teamjackfoundation.com). Pelini even discusses some of his favorite games at NU (he mentions two home wins: the 2011 comeback against Ohio State and 2008 against Colorado).
He said he looks forward to being a defensive coordinator again "and get into the nuts and bolts of football, and not have to worry about all the things that go along with being a head coach."
"When you're a head football coach, between the media and other appearances — the things away from the football facility that you have to do are exponentially more," he said. "There are a lot more demands on your time. And you know me, I cherish my family time. I cherish my free time. You work hard as a football coach. But I like to work out. I like to run. I like to play golf. That becomes a lot harder to do when you're a head football coach.
"To a certain extent, recruiting becomes amped up that much more when you're the head coach because you're involved with every single recruit."
If he doesn't land another head-coaching gig, he sounds fine with coaching defense — and not dealing with inane media questions. He often was bewildered by how far we ventured into the weeds in this market, especially this time of year.
Nevertheless, "There were some good times and some rough times, but a lot of great people there," Pelini said. "I had a great time. I really enjoyed my experience at Nebraska. Not only the players and coaches who I was around, but some great people that I'll be friends with for the rest of my life."
* One more thing from the Sirles-Pelini interview: The coach has never tried a Runza, saying the ingredients don't appeal to him.
He calls them "Runzaburgers." That made me chuckle. Does anybody else call them that?
* Perhaps Bruce Feldman has been hearing the same things I'm hearing about Adrian Martinez's offseason work ethic.
Feldman was among seven college football writers from the The Athletic to participate in a five-round draft of potential Heisman Trophy front-runners. Feldman chose Martinez in the fifth round, the 20th quarterback taken.
Pretty good player to get so low in the proceedings.
"I’ve been on the Adrian Martinez bandwagon since his freshman year, and I’m staying on," Feldman wrote.
* One more thing from Busch. He's not only working under Pelini now, he's coaching safeties, Pelini's area of specialty.
"I always sort of felt bad for Wags (Dennis Wagner) when he was at Nebraska under Callahan," Busch said of NU's former offensive line coach. "There's no one higher thought of than Bill Callahan in the profession, as far as coaching offensive linemen. Imagine being Dennis. Oh, man. Now it's like that here (with Pelini).
"But Bo's been great with me."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!