Steven M. Sipple: Ex-Husker leaves us too soon; Adrian 'drafted'; and get this: a relaxed Bo

He said he looks forward to being a defensive coordinator again "and get into the nuts and bolts of football, and not have to worry about all the things that go along with being a head coach."

"When you're a head football coach, between the media and other appearances — the things away from the football facility that you have to do are exponentially more," he said. "There are a lot more demands on your time. And you know me, I cherish my family time. I cherish my free time. You work hard as a football coach. But I like to work out. I like to run. I like to play golf. That becomes a lot harder to do when you're a head football coach.

"To a certain extent, recruiting becomes amped up that much more when you're the head coach because you're involved with every single recruit."

If he doesn't land another head-coaching gig, he sounds fine with coaching defense — and not dealing with inane media questions. He often was bewildered by how far we ventured into the weeds in this market, especially this time of year.

Nevertheless, "There were some good times and some rough times, but a lot of great people there," Pelini said. "I had a great time. I really enjoyed my experience at Nebraska. Not only the players and coaches who I was around, but some great people that I'll be friends with for the rest of my life."