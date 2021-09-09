Steven M. Sipple: Even with young line, Austin mostly eschews patience: 'We've got to go now'

"We got in each other's grills a bit, and I loved it,” Martinez said.

Austin certainly appreciated it.

“It’s always good when your team captain or your leader, especially on offense, is getting after guys,” he said. “To be honest with you, we need more of that. We need to continue to drive more of that home. Those things are culture builders. That was encouraging to me because I’m like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to pick our stuff up.’

“Everybody has to pick their stuff up. If you’re going to yell at somebody, then probably you’ve got your stuff together, or you better get your stuff together as well. It holds everybody else accountable.”

Austin said he heard in great detail Martinez's sideline message to his linemen.

“I was like, ‘Bro, just let me get these adjustments done, then you can say what you want to them,’” Austin said. “But, yes, he was very animated, and I loved it. I loved the energy, and I loved him coming over there and picking us up.”

It may not be the last time it happens. An offensive line is essentially a team within a team. It's a group that must work in sync to work well. As is the case with a basketball team, sometimes an offensive line has to work out kinks early in a season.