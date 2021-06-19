Steven M. Sipple: Even in quiet of early summer, Austin seeks ways to improve bottom line

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With all this talk of toughness, a natural question arises: As Frost moves deeper into his tenure at Nebraska, might he begin to lean harder on the running backs for production in the ground game as opposed to the quarterback position carrying such a heavy load? A total of six Husker running backs last season combined to run 168 times for 754 yards in eight games, a respectable average of 4.48 yards per carry.

It becomes a question of commitment. Will Frost alter his philosophy for 2021?

“Oh, there’s always offensive philosophy tweaks," Austin says. "I won’t say changes, but tweaks. You want to do some things better than you did well last year. You want to implement some things that you feel like will make you better.”

Makes sense.

“Wholesale changes (in 2021)? Not really," he says. "The one thing you can’t do is just continue to change who you are. Then you end up not being good at anything. You have to continue to work on what you do and do it better, right? Do it better than you did last year and do it better than you did yesterday.”

In that regard, Austin has a saying, and it's a wonderful one for all of us to ponder.