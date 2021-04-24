Steven M. Sipple: Escalating fan skepticism adds to challenge of assessing Frost's program

So, where should a Nebraska fan place that acorn? If everyone has been doing the right things, why do the Huskers have an 8-12 record the past two seasons? Is it mostly a talent issue?

Some Nebraska fans would suggest it's mostly because of deficiencies in Scott Frost's overall head-coaching acumen. I expected more from him by now, but that doesn't mean I've made a final determination as to whether he can get the program moving in the right direction. We're still stacking acorns, right? Along those lines, I'm in the camp that believes he should have a long runway. A real long runway. He inherited a program in complete disarray. Barring a disaster in 2021, he should be able to keep building his program the right way, no shortcuts.

And please, stop with the straight-up Scott Frost-Mike Riley comparisons. Frost inherited a program that had been run into a ditch. Riley inherited one that had just won at Iowa and played its you-know-what off against USC in the Holiday Bowl. Colossal difference.

A lot of Nebraska fans take Frost to task for continually expressing confidence in his program. He did it right out of the gate, in late 2017. He's definitely guilty of overselling and underdelivering. Although that's a misdemeanor, it's created headaches for him. It's put him in a bit of a bind.