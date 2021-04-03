Steven M. Sipple: Entreating football gods for help understanding NU football's predicament

Steven M. Sipple Husker sports columnist Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995. Follow Steven M. Sipple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometimes Nebraska football seems like a lot to digest.

Scott Frost arrived at NU as the savior. The can't-miss coach. The misery was over. Or so Husker fans thought.

Frost is 12-20 after three seasons. His quarterback is calling 2021 "a make or break it year." Adrian Martinez, a fourth-year junior, is probably talking about himself in a program-issued video released Saturday. But it feels a bit that way for Frost's program as well.

This situation isn't what Husker fans imagined in Year Four. Yes, a lot to digest. Maybe it makes sense to seek answers from the football gods, or a spokesman for the football gods. I imagine the spokesman to be a combination of Mike Leach and Bobby Knight. A male with a dry wit. He can be blunt, sometimes a bit inappropriate.

Let's see what the football gods' spokesman (FGS) thinks.

Sipple: I like to compare Frost to a pilot of a spiraling airplane. It's going to be immensely intriguing to see if he can pull the plane out of the spiral and set it roaring in the right direction. What do you think of the analogy?

FGS: I think you're being a bit of a drama queen.

Sipple: Excuse me?