Steven M. Sipple: Eager to get NU into pads, Frost must proceed wisely; and Bo's awful debut

Added longtime BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo, "I'd go so far as to say this may be the toughest schedule anyone's ever had going into the third year of the program."

Let's be clear: This isn't the local columnist bellyaching about Nebraska's schedule. This isn't Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos telling local media that Frost's program isn't getting many breaks. This is two veterans of college football, Meyer and DiNardo, merely telling it like it is.

Frost and his crew can't afford to flinch. It's go time. But Frost and his staff must be intelligent in how they prepare the team leading to the Oct. 24 opener at Ohio State. Football in its purest form is about blocking, tackling and protecting the pigskin. In order to properly address those areas, a team needs "live" reps in full pads. That said, Frost will have to walk a fine line in coming days: He needs to put his team through tough, full-padded drills while being mindful of injuries and fatigue.

Plenty of coaches have pushed too hard in preseason camp and worn down their team before the season even started.

Bottom line, there's no way Nebraska can upset Ohio State if it limps into the Horseshoe with a tired squad. Plus, there will be no bye weeks to recover.