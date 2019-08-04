Boyd Epley says Scott Frost, as a senior at Nebraska in 1997, raised eyebrows when he chose to hang clean 300 pounds. "I don't think we had any quarterback ever do 300 pounds in the hang clean for one rep -- ever," Epley says. "Not only did he get five reps, then six, then seven, then eight, then nine -- he got 10 reps with 300 pounds. I don't think we had anyone on the team that could do 300 pounds for 10 reps."