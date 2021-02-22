Steven M. Sipple: Don't overcomplicate it, Foreman says, he just wants to be asset to program

"I still have a lot of connections in the NFL. When I talk to (Nebraska players), I think they know. But I don't want them to be intimidated by it or think that I'm trying to be something more than what I want to be to them, and that's an asset."

Enlisting the help of Foreman and Peter strikes me as a wise move by fourth-year Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. You don't see such a move every day in college programs. But someone needs to tell me a good reason or reasons why it doesn't make sense. As Foreman points out, he's not there to step on any Husker assistant coach's toes; he's just there to add support, wisdom and motivation.

Organizations all over the world bring in outside voices to address employees. Think of it that way.

This is Frost pulling levers to try to push his program — which is only 12-20 since he took over in 2018 — to a higher level.

This is Foreman giving back to a program he feels strongly about, a program that helped mold him into the man he is today. The same goes for Peter, one of the most ferocious defenders to ever play for Nebraska. But there's something else that should be mentioned about Peter besides his ferociousness (and status as a consensus All-American in 1997). That is, he can't remember ever drawing a personal foul penalty.

