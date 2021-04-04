Steven M. Sipple: Don't be surprised if Domann's leadership voice grows louder in 2021

“It’s tackling, getting off blocks, coverage, pre-snap reads, post-snap processing,” Domann said. “I can always get better and get to the ball faster and make more of an impact on the game in all those ways.”

He also focuses on his off-field approach, which essentially means “pouring my heart into this program and into these guys,” he said.

Through wisdom from his father, Craig Domann, a Colorado-based sports agent, JoJo Domann learned about NFL-caliber players “who truly commit themselves to the game and the process.” In that regard, the younger Domann embraces the notion of being a team leader “on an emotional, physical and spiritual level.”

He’s also mindful of leading his position group, which includes young players pushing for playing time — versatile Javin Wright and Isaac Gifford, for instance.

What’s more, players like Wright and Gifford could help ease the relatively heavy load that Domann carried during last season’s eight-game schedule. Seldom coming off the field in eight games is one thing; doing it over 12 is another.