Steven M. Sipple: Donovan Raiola understands what strong O-line play means to NU fan base

He knows because Dominic Raiola is one of the three best centers in school history. You have to go with Dave Rimington atop the list. He is the only player to twice win the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top interior lineman. After Rimington, it's basically a dead heat for second between Raiola and Aaron Taylor, who started at left guard in 1995, center in 1996 and left guard in 1997. He recorded 337 career "pancake" blocks.

Raiola in 1999 led a one-loss Nebraska team with a then-school-record 140 pancake blocks, averaging 11.67 per game. In 2000, Raiola took his game to another level, recording 145 pancakes (13.2 per game).

Yeah, that was dominance. It can happen again for Nebraska's line. Why can't it?

I pose the question in the names of the late, great coaching duo of Milt Tenopir and Dan Young. They accepted nothing but O-line excellence. The "Pipeline" tradition at Nebraska didn't come to be by settling for average.

Make no mistake, Frost needs to get this hire right. He certainly can't settle for average, especially with his job on the line next season.