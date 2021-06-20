Steven M. Sipple: Domann, NU's 2nd-best player? Dawson surely would embrace that scenario

Although Nebraska finished only 3-5 last season, it should feel good about the talent it returns on defense. The Blackshirts possess explosion, as evidenced by their average of 6.6 tackles for loss in 2020, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten. On the other hand, the Huskers' 1.6 sacks per game ranked ninth.

Domann had zero sacks last year, which is why Dawson this offseason has asked the Colorado native to detail his rushes and work on shedding blocks.

“He’s hit some unblocked plays in his career, which has been great," Dawson said. "He can add a little bit more as he continues to refine and learn how to be a great edge pass rusher. I think you’ll see his sack total climb as long as he can do that.”

Also, understand that Domann often is put in positions where he can be subject to allowing big plays, just by the nature of his role. It might be in covering a wheel route out of the backfield, or a quick-hitting slant over the middle in man-to-man coverage.

Which brings us to another reason why Domann is so valuable to the program. He's grooming some talented young disciples, most notably redshirt freshman Javin Wright (Chandler, Arizona) and freshman Isaac Gifford (Lincoln).

"JoJo and the Disciples" has a nice ring to it.