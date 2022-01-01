Steven M. Sipple: Distinct element defined CFP semifinals; here's hoping Scott Frost noticed

You might notice that most offensive linemen possess a penchant for looking at you while (seemingly) thinking, "Hey, just get to the point."
They're often the smartest players on a football team.
They're arguably the most important — offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
If you watched the College Football Playoff semifinals Friday, you certainly understand their importance. Just as Alabama did in burying Cincinnati, Georgia controlled the line of scrimmage in a big way in mauling Michigan. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs issued thorough beatings in the trenches.
It was an impressive SEC flex.
Here's hoping Scott Frost was watching.
To be clear, this isn't the local columnist trying to tell Nebraska's coach how to run his program. I'm not that guy. Not usually, anyway. I'm just here to point out that Alabama and Georgia's resounding triumphs could serve as a gentle reminder to every coach at every level that if your team can dominate in the trenches, it'll have a chance to dominate even in the biggest of games.
Something else you might notice: My heavens, it looks beautiful and fun when a group of burly linemen decides to show up together for a fistfight.
Alabama's offensive line didn't always perform well this season. It was a maligned group. But it came together in the last two games, a 41-24 demolition of Georgia in the SEC championship game and the 27-6 pummeling of Cincinnati.
Alabama's line steamrolled Cincy's smaller defensive front on the game's opening drive as the Crimson Tide marched 75 yards in 11 plays for a 7-0 lead. The tone was set. It was clear immediately that Nick Saban's crew would try to bully the Bearcats all afternoon. It worked fabulously.
If you adore line play — both sides — you appreciated Alabama's performance.
Same goes for Georgia's. Kirby Smart's crew took the fight to Michigan right off the bat, and clearly took the fight out of the Wolverines in a 34-11 victory.
Michigan has a strong offensive line — ask Ohio State about it — but Georgia's wickedly talented front seven cratered the Wolverines so thoroughly that I at times felt sorry for their quarterbacks.
Yes, of course, Alabama and Georgia feature uber-talented skill players. But their work in the trenches is what made the biggest impression in the semifinals.
Again, I hope Frost was dialed in to the proceedings. It's difficult to imagine Nebraska (and most other teams) consistently catching up to Alabama's skill-position weaponry. But Nebraska is the type of program that should be able to amass enough bulk and talent in the trenches to battle even the kings of the SEC. Am I wrong?
Sometimes it seems like NU fans' standards for the program's talent acquisition have eroded. That shouldn't be the case when it comes to luring linemen to Lincoln.
We can all agree on this: Nebraska's climb from the depths of mediocrity has to include ample strength and overall prowess along the lines.
Sometimes we need gentle reminders.
Alabama and Georgia issued a gentle reminder Friday using sledgehammers, if that's possible.
Hope Frost appreciated it as much as I did.
Or as much as Barry Alvarez surely did.
"I never made it a secret that our whole program started with the offensive line," the legendary Wisconsin coach told me recently as we discussed Frost's hiring of former Badger center Donovan Raiola as Nebraska's new offensive line coach.
"When you look at it, we have a lot of big kids in Wisconsin, and we can consistently recruit big guys. So, my thinking was we're going to be physical, we're going to be able to run the ball. Defensive line, same thing. We're going to have good technique, good fundamentals, and not beat ourselves."
Nebraska fans understand Wisconsin's modus operandi all too well.
This conversation, mind you, isn't just about recruiting the most talented linemen. It runs much deeper than that.
Yes, an offensive line coach has to recruit war dogs and develop them into excellent technicians. But it's just as important for an O-line coach to build a rapport with his players, and build a strong sense of pride in the unit, Alvarez says.
He alluded to those elements in discussing key traits that he always sought in offensive line coaches.
"I always looked for guys who would build a lasting relationship with players, and who would take pride and look after players and truly care about those players — and the players always knew the coach cared about them," Alvarez said in giving Raiola a stamp of approval. "They'd build that camaraderie. That's important, particularly for an offensive line. Because, hell, no one notices those guys unless they're screwing up."
Oh, I certainly noticed Alabama's offensive line Friday. Same goes for Georgia's, and it wasn't because they were screwing up.
Their play was downright inspiring. An absolute joy to witness.
You know what? I'm guessing Frost feels the same way.