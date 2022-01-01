Steven M. Sipple: Distinct element defined CFP semifinals; here's hoping Scott Frost noticed

Alabama's offensive line didn't always perform well this season. It was a maligned group. But it came together in the last two games, a 41-24 demolition of Georgia in the SEC championship game and the 27-6 pummeling of Cincinnati.

Alabama's line steamrolled Cincy's smaller defensive front on the game's opening drive as the Crimson Tide marched 75 yards in 11 plays for a 7-0 lead. The tone was set. It was clear immediately that Nick Saban's crew would try to bully the Bearcats all afternoon. It worked fabulously.

If you adore line play — both sides — you appreciated Alabama's performance.

Same goes for Georgia's. Kirby Smart's crew took the fight to Michigan right off the bat, and clearly took the fight out of the Wolverines in a 34-11 victory.

Michigan has a strong offensive line — ask Ohio State about it — but Georgia's wickedly talented front seven cratered the Wolverines so thoroughly that I at times felt sorry for their quarterbacks.

Yes, of course, Alabama and Georgia feature uber-talented skill players. But their work in the trenches is what made the biggest impression in the semifinals.