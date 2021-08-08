Steven M. Sipple: DiNardo's sensible way to gauge progress under Frost; and Bowden's letter

"Remember, a few years back there wasn't a center judge," DiNardo said. "In effect, what that center judge has done is slow the game down. Not intentionally. But he or she goes over the ball and waits to make sure the defense has had a chance to get the right personnel on the field based on who the offense (has on the field). Before there was a center judge, that wasn't the case."

As long as offensive coaches feel they no longer can consistently put defenses on their heels, they might turn their focus to controlling tempo -- and perhaps slowing down the game considerably. What's more, DiNardo said, you might see more offenses make the adjustment of putting quarterbacks under center. Ohio State under head coach Ryan Day is using the QB under center more often than in the past.

Might we see Nebraska's Adrian Martinez under center more often this season? DiNardo declined to specify what he saw during NU's practice in that regard out of respect for the privilege of being able to attend such workouts. Class move, Gerry. Correct move.

* Bobby Bowden had a special place in the hearts of many Nebraska football fans, in part because of his enduring friendship with Osborne but also because of a memorable letter he wrote to the media outlets, including the Journal Star, during the week following Florida State's 18-14 win in Lincoln in 1980.