Steven M. Sipple: DiNardo's sensible way to gauge progress under Frost; and Bowden's letter

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Gerry DiNardo, veteran college football analyst for BTN, has one sensible way for Nebraska fans to evaluate fourth-year head coach Scott Frost's work.
It's not the only way gauge progress (or lack thereof), mind you, but it's something to consider during the months ahead.
By the way, it's a manner in which DiNardo always hoped fans evaluated him when he was head coach at Vanderbilt (1991-94), LSU (1995-99) and Indiana (2002-04).
"I think everybody in the Nebraska program should feel some pressure to perform their best against the teams that have equal or close-to talent," he said.
My read is Nebraska will play in eight games in which there's no overwhelming talent advantage for either team. We're talking about Illinois, Michigan State, Northwestern, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa. Notice I said "overwhelming" advantage. Wisconsin has an advantage in talent against Nebraska, but it's not overwhelming.
If Nebraska could win six of the eight games mentioned above -- and take care of business against Fordham and Buffalo -- that would produce an 8-4 record. An 8-4 record would represent the sort of progress that would sit well with essentially any reasonable person in the Husker fan base.
Yeah, 8-4 is much easier said than done. But Frost clearly feels a different sort of comfort with this team than his previous three. He should feel more comfortable by now. The familiarity factor among players and coaches is critical.
DiNardo watched Nebraska practice Thursday as part of BTN's annual bus tour of conference schools. He came away with some overarching impressions that suggest Frost indeed has the program on the right track.
"I keep using the word comfortable," the former coach said Friday on "Early Break" (6 a.m. to 8 a.m. weekdays on 93.7 FM). "It just seemed like everybody was in their comfort zone. They knew what they were doing. Not that in the past they didn't. I just felt like this is Scott's first team that the majority of the group has been recruited by him, knows what he wants, has bought into his approach and so on."
The players' familiarity with offensive, defensive and special-teams schemes and techniques is critical. If players are confident and comfortable -- there's that word again -- in what they're doing, they tend to play faster and freer. It's why continuity on the coaching staff matters greatly.
Ask Hall-of-Famer Tom Osborne, who emphasized staff stability.
DiNardo believes Nebraska has made incremental progress under Frost "to the point where I came away saying it's their best team" under Frost.
No surprise there. It's Year 4. This should be Frost's best team.
"Now, they're a healthy team right now," DiNardo added. "They have a couple injuries, but it was their first day in pads. There was a lot of enthusiasm. There was no fatigue. I probably caught them on a pretty good day."
He singled out the linebackers as a strong position group, more so in terms of how well they practiced technically within the scheme than their sheer talent. In other words, the backers evidently are being coached well by Barrett Ruud (inside) and Mike Dawson (outside).
He also saw an offensive line that "obviously was deeper" than in the past.
Because Nebraska was the BTN crew's first stop, DiNardo declined to predict the order of finish in the Big Ten's divisions.
It wouldn't be sensible to pick Nebraska to win the West Division. But seven wins seems like a fairly safe bet, and eight should be attainable.
But I need another week or so before my final read on the matter.
I'll keep it sensible.
* DiNardo mentioned something he's seeing in the college game that Nebraska fans should monitor closely.
Defenses have caught up with fast-paced spread systems, he said. It's now incumbent on offenses to adjust. It's their move in the chess game. DiNardo said offensive coaches (Frost, for instance) must understand they no longer are catching defenses on their heels by snapping the ball early in the play clock.
"Remember, a few years back there wasn't a center judge," DiNardo said. "In effect, what that center judge has done is slow the game down. Not intentionally. But he or she goes over the ball and waits to make sure the defense has had a chance to get the right personnel on the field based on who the offense (has on the field). Before there was a center judge, that wasn't the case."
As long as offensive coaches feel they no longer can consistently put defenses on their heels, they might turn their focus to controlling tempo -- and perhaps slowing down the game considerably. What's more, DiNardo said, you might see more offenses make the adjustment of putting quarterbacks under center. Ohio State under head coach Ryan Day is using the QB under center more often than in the past.
Might we see Nebraska's Adrian Martinez under center more often this season? DiNardo declined to specify what he saw during NU's practice in that regard out of respect for the privilege of being able to attend such workouts. Class move, Gerry. Correct move.
* Bobby Bowden had a special place in the hearts of many Nebraska football fans, in part because of his enduring friendship with Osborne but also because of a memorable letter he wrote to the media outlets, including the Journal Star, during the week following Florida State's 18-14 win in Lincoln in 1980.
“I actually had the feeling that when we upset the Nebraska team, that instead of hate and spite the Nebraska fans thanked us for coming to Lincoln and putting on a good show,” the letter said, in part. “This is nearly unheard of in todays society. Nebraska you are a great example for Americans to copy.”
During his post-game news conference, Bowden said: “This was a big win for us, no doubt about it, maybe the biggest . . . They’ll kill us next year.”
He was right. Nebraska prevailed 34-14.
The four-game series continued in 1985 and 1986, with the teams also splitting those games.
People appreciated Bowden's downhome Southern charm. I surely did.
RIP, coach.
* It's possible the most accomplished U.S. women's indoor volleyball player in history hails from Hooper, Nebraska, USA (population 830).
Talk about a perfect role model for small-town kids everywhere, and just kids in general.
I always felt Jordan Larson comported herself with a quiet grace as a Husker. What a story.
Watch now: Highlights from Nebraska's half-padded practice, and chatting with coaches, players
Blocking drills at NU's Aug. 4 practice
Defensive individual work at Huskers' Aug. 4 practice
Watch Now: Adrian Martinez and Logan Smothers throwing at practice
Watch now: NU wide receiver Zavier Betts on getting positive feedback from his teammates
Watch now: Matt Lubick talks RBs and more after Huskers' practice
Watch now: Greg Austin gives the latest on NU's O-line
Watch now: Ethan Piper on Husker O-line: 'We're just one big family right now'
Contact the writer at ssipple@journalstar.com or 402-473-7440. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.